February is in full swing and that means new shows or movies to binge! With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what is coming to which one. HBO Max partners with DC, TMC, Adult Swim, Studio Ghibli, Crunchyroll, HBO, Warner Brothers, and Cartoon Network to get a unique viewing experience! There is something for everyone on the platform and new things to discover every month. Here is the list of things coming to HBO Max.

Coming to HBO Max

February 1

All Good Things (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Backdraft (HBO)

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Butter (HBO)

Captain Blood

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories: Season 5

Deep Down (HBO)

Drumline (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers (HBO)

Get A Job (HBO)

Get Shorty (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad (HBO)

Ghoulies II (HBO)

Ghoulies (HBO)

Giant

The Graduate

Growing Up Milwaukee

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl (HBO)

The Last Exorcism (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite (HBO)

Life Of Pi (HBO)

Love & Basketball

The Lucky One (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Man of Steel

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Monkey Shines (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter (HBO)

Outbreak

Pathfinder (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent

Raw Deal (HBO)

Robot Chicken: Season 10B

Safe House (HBO)

Saw II (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena

The Shadow (HBO)

Sling Blade (HBO)

Stop-Loss (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning (HBO)

The Goonies

The Tank (HBO)

This Must Be The Place (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day

Unforgiven

United Shades of America: Season 5

Up In The Air (HBO)

Wildcats (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

February 2

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 3

Tacoma FD: Season 2

February 4

Haute Dog: S1C

Selena + Chef: Season 2 Finale

February 5

Aquaman

Earwig and the Witch

In Other Words (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

February 6

Irresistible (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty

February 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie

February 9

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock: Season 1

February 10

C.B. Strike: Lethal White: Season Finale (HBO)

February 11

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

February 12

Dunkirk (HBO)

El Inconveniente (aka One Careful Owner) (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Very Scary People: Season 2

February 13

The Book Of Eli (HBO)

February 14

The Lady And The Dale: Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15

30 Coins: Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed)

Hot Ones: Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President

Static Shock

February 18

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed): Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10: Season 4B

It’s a Sin: Max Original Limited Series Premiere

February 19

The Killer Truth: Season 1

February 20

Argo (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 22

Beartown: Series Premiere (HBO)

February 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 26

Blade Runner 2049 (HBO)

Lupe (HBO)

Painting With John: Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry

February 27

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure (HBO)

How It Really Happened: Season 5

What’s Leaving HBO Max

February 15:

Little, 2019 (HBO)

February 20:

The Conjuring, 2013

February 22:

Us, 2019 (HBO)

February 28:

American Pie, 1999 (HBO)

The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Blow-Up, 1966

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chinatown, 1974

Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)

Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)

Lean On Me, 1989

The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000

Life, 1999 (HBO)

The Little Things, 2021

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

The Omega Man, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Soldier, 1998

Soylent Green, 1973

Spies Like Us, 1985

Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971