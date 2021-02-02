February is in full swing and that means new shows or movies to binge! With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what is coming to which one. HBO Max partners with DC, TMC, Adult Swim, Studio Ghibli, Crunchyroll, HBO, Warner Brothers, and Cartoon Network to get a unique viewing experience! There is something for everyone on the platform and new things to discover every month. Here is the list of things coming to HBO Max.
Coming to HBO Max
February 1
All Good Things (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Backdraft (HBO)
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Batman
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Butter (HBO)
Captain Blood
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories: Season 5
Deep Down (HBO)
Drumline (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers (HBO)
Get A Job (HBO)
Get Shorty (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad (HBO)
Ghoulies II (HBO)
Ghoulies (HBO)
Giant
The Graduate
Growing Up Milwaukee
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl (HBO)
The Last Exorcism (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite (HBO)
Life Of Pi (HBO)
Love & Basketball
The Lucky One (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Man of Steel
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Monkey Shines (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter (HBO)
Outbreak
Pathfinder (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent
Raw Deal (HBO)
Robot Chicken: Season 10B
Safe House (HBO)
Saw II (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena
The Shadow (HBO)
Sling Blade (HBO)
Stop-Loss (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning (HBO)
The Goonies
The Tank (HBO)
This Must Be The Place (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day
Unforgiven
United Shades of America: Season 5
Up In The Air (HBO)
Wildcats (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
February 2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3
Tacoma FD: Season 2
February 4
Haute Dog: S1C
Selena + Chef: Season 2 Finale
February 5
Aquaman
Earwig and the Witch
In Other Words (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6
Irresistible (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
February 7
We Bare Bears: The Movie
February 9
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gen:Lock: Season 1
February 10
C.B. Strike: Lethal White: Season Finale (HBO)
February 11
There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
February 12
Dunkirk (HBO)
El Inconveniente (aka One Careful Owner) (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Very Scary People: Season 2
February 13
The Book Of Eli (HBO)
February 14
The Lady And The Dale: Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15
30 Coins: Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed)
Hot Ones: Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President
Static Shock
February 18
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed): Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10: Season 4B
It’s a Sin: Max Original Limited Series Premiere
February 19
The Killer Truth: Season 1
February 20
Argo (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
February 22
Beartown: Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26
Blade Runner 2049 (HBO)
Lupe (HBO)
Painting With John: Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry
February 27
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure (HBO)
How It Really Happened: Season 5
What’s Leaving HBO Max
February 15:
Little, 2019 (HBO)
February 20:
The Conjuring, 2013
February 22:
Us, 2019 (HBO)
February 28:
American Pie, 1999 (HBO)
The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999
Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Blow-Up, 1966
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005
Chinatown, 1974
Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
Lean On Me, 1989
The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
Life, 1999 (HBO)
The Little Things, 2021
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
The Omega Man, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Soldier, 1998
Soylent Green, 1973
Spies Like Us, 1985
Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971