Chloe Bailey Boyfriend 2021: Who is Chloe Dating Now?

In 2013, sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey posted a YouTube cover of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” from their childhood home in Atlanta. Shortly after, the two were signed to Parkwood Entertainment, a management and entertainment company founded by Beyoncé in 2010. Chloe and Halle were 18 and 16 years old at the time. Since then, the powerful duo we now know as Chloe x Halle has dropped two albums, several mixtapes, and EPs, and starred in the popular sitcom Grown-ish.

The release of Ungodly Hour, the sisters’ sophomore album, was pushed back a week in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement. It received widespread praise for the singers’ angelic vocals and artistic maturity. Supported by the album’s prominence on several year-end lists, Ungodly Hour has been nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The album debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart with 24,000 album-equivalent units, marking the duo’s highest-charting album.

Under the mentorship of Beyoncé, the sisters have promoted themselves as a single act for the past four years. On January 19, Chloe and Halle shook things up by creating separate accounts on Instagram. “No matter the distance, we’re still together,” Halle wrote from London where she’s currently filming Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Chloe’s page has since gone viral for her glamorous rendition of the Buss It TikTok challenge. The post has led many to wonder about the star’s love life. Is she coupled up? Let’s find out!

Grown-ish Co-Star, Diggy Simmons

Since entering the spotlight, Chloe has spoken little about her dating history. However, speculation arose in 2019 that she was seeing Diggy Simmons, her co-star on Grown-ish. Rumors emerged after paparazzi caught the two at Dave & Busters where they allegedly shared a kiss. A few months later, Chloe hinted during an Instagram Live that she had dated a member of the Grown-ish cast.

Rumors of a past relationship with Simmons were reignited upon the release of Ungodly Hour in which Chloe repeatedly called out a mystery ex. Fans believe the song “Busy Boy,” a track featuring lyrics about an unfaithful partner with a baby on the way, is about the rapper: ‘I think I just stumbled on your girlfriend’s page/Congratulations/She sayin’ that the baby comin’ any day.’ Simmons himself wrote about getting a girl pregnant on his 2018 track “Momma Love”.

Who is she dating now?

Another day I gotta spend thinking about Chloe Bailey — Ant (@Antaveli) January 30, 2021

chloe bailey appreciation post pic.twitter.com/rWHHHvVGVy — aidenˣ (@aidensghostin) February 1, 2021

At the moment, it appears the multitalented star is single.

Chloe confirmed her status as a single during an Instagram Live in January. When asked to explain why she wasn’t seeing anyone, Chloe responded, “I’m single by choice, my love, and that is because right now, I’m focusing on myself,” she explained. “I’m in my primetime of my life. And I don’t know… whenever the right one comes along or if they’re here and I don’t know it yet, then that’s what happens.”