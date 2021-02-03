No matter our views on anything else, the majority of us women agree on one thing: bra and lingerie shopping is a nightmare. Whether it’s the lack of styles you like or sizes that fit comfortably, it seems like there’s always something that isn’t quite right when you’re looking for the perfect piece to give you that secret confidence boost. Luckily for us, it seems that Rihanna has our back yet again after being a lifesaver with a foundation shade that finally blends in just right. After the runaway success of the first Savage X Fenty drop, the Queen herself has decided to bless us with another sexy, fun, and most importantly affordable lingerie collection. To make things a little easier on you, we’ve decided to break down the 10 best selling items from another amazing Fenty collection.

A sweet and girly piece left semi-sheer for a bit of sex appeal, but still demure and approachable.

The matching undies for the above bra, are a perfect balance of sexy and sweet with a girly pattern and revealing cut. Together, they make a great confidence boost for a first date.

This floral bralette has a wide underbust band for support and crossing straps that meet with a Savage X charm. Perfect for adding some interest to a low cut top.

The matching G string is sexy without being too over the top, and the price makes these a wonderful starter set, especially if you love bright colors.

If you’re a fan of playing with texture, this is the bra for you. The soft lace mixed with the solid cup makes for a perfect contrast, and it’s one of Rihanna’s favorites, so you know it’s a great standby.

Another of Rihanna’s favorites, this lace slip is the perfect piece if you love unexpected cutouts and textures, but need something more lounge appropriate. Great for slipping into something a bit less comfortable around the house.

A breathable cotton bralette with adjustable straps and a two-layer front for support and fits well into any wardrobe.

If you need something comfy, yet cute for a day of binge-watching during quarantine, these are for you. Cotton is a great healthy option for your more sensitive areas, especially if you’re sitting for a while engaging in some well-deserved couch potato time

Another piece from the Strap Up line, this one has cutouts in all the right places, including one for some not so PG fun. Perfect for a fun Valentine’s day surprise to spice things up this year.

Another great piece that does double duty, this fun corset-like bustier is great for x rated activities, but could easily be lined and worn as outerwear if you want to jump on the corset train this season without busting your budget on a vintage Vivienne Westwood.