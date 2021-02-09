Brazilian players in the Premier League Big Six

Considered by many football lovers as the best national league on the planet, the Premier League is one of the European League that has the most Brazilian players. After the start of this new season, the League has a total of 25 players spread across 13 clubs. And that creates, of course, many promises of dribbling and goals.

Of course, the most popular of them are playing for the so-called ‘big six’, a group formed by the six biggest powers of English football. That is why today we bring to you the Brazilian Players who are currently playing for the Big Six in the Premier League.

Arsenal

The English team with the biggest number of Brazilians in the squad for this season. In addition to continuing to count on defender David Luiz – who was heavily criticized by fans last season – and also young talent Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners brought two more Brazilians.

Young Gabriel Magalhaes, who plays as a defender and shone in Ligue 1 last season, and midfielder Willian, who already played in England with the Chelsea shirt, are the new Brazilians in the Arsenal squad.

Liverpool

Perhaps the only Big Six team in which all Brazilian players have enormous importance in the squad. With three players who were born in Brazil, Liverpool use all of them in the main team and the three are considered very important pieces for Klopp’s team.

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho were part of the Champions League champion team and also the Premier League one, a title that finally arrived at Anfield. And of course, the three were important for these titles, just as they continue to be important for the Reds.

Manchester City

Another team where the Brazilians are very important in the team, but I would not say all of them. Goalkeeper Ederson is perhaps the most essential of them in Guardiola’s team. Midfielder Fernandinho, on the other hand, may not be that important, but he is adored by the coach and considered by many to be an idol of the club.

Gabriel Jesus has not yet become that important for Citizens. However, he has been gaining more space in the team’s attack and could, over time, also become an essential piece for the Blues of Manchester.

Manchester United

The red side of Manchester has two Brazilians in the squad, one of them has arrived this season. The veteran on the team is midfielder Fred, who was considered by many to be a great signing for the Red Devils. However, the player hasn’t been delivering that much in recent seasons.

Alex Telles, who arrived at the beginning of this season after four years playing in the Portuguese league, starts his journey at Manchester United. The player is not yet an absolute piece in the main team, but he has already participated in several matches and maybe he will be among the starting XI soon.

Tottenham

Despite having two Brazilians in their squad, the Spurs do not usually use them as pieces of the eleven who start the game. Midfielder Lucas Moura has been in the team for a few years now and has shown himself to be extremely important at certain times, such as in the semifinal against Ajax in the Champions League. However, he still has no space in the main team.

The team’s other Brazilian arrived this season after a loan. Coming from Benfica, striker Carlos Vinicius has received some chances this season, most of them in the Europa League. In the continental competition, he started 3 games, in addition to having entered another one, and has already rocked the net 3 times.

Chelsea

After Willian’s departure, it was thought that Chelsea would have no Brazilian on their team, but the Blues went to the market and hired the super experienced defender Thiago Silva. Best of all, he didn’t cost the club anything.

Despite being criticized in his first matches, Thiago Silva managed to adapt to Chelsea and became an important part of Frank Lampard’s team. Currently, he is one of the main defenders of the Blues. Of the 17 Premier League matches so far, the Brazilian has participated in 12 of them and has scored 2 goals.

Conclusion

There are other important Brazilians in other Premier League teams, like in Everton, for example. However, the Big Six always call more attention to the fans. So, who do you think is the best Brazilian in the 2020/21 season so far?

