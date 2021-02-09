Lourdes Leon Boyfriend 2021: Who is Lourdes Dating Now?

Lourdes Leon made some headlines by recently joining Instagram, the 24-year-old kept a pretty low profile until now. As soon as she joined the social media platform, she gained 25,000 followers in less than 24 hours, not bad for someone who had virtually no social media platforms. Leon’s first post was a campaign ad for collaboration with Juicy Couture and an underwear brand called Parade, for which she is the model. You can follow her on Instagram too, @lourdesleon, just be warned she is known to roast her followers in the comment section.

Many of us know Lourdes as the oldest daughter of pop-singer Madonna but what else do we know about her?

She graduated from the same university as her famous mother did, The University of Michigan School of Music. before that, she attended one of the most acclaimed high schools which is the La Guardia School of performance arts in New York City. Lourdes also partnered with her Mother by creating a fashion collection back in 2010. The Collection was called Material Girl and was inspired by Madonna’s aesthetics from the 1980s. When launched, Lourdes was just 14 years old and was the face of the teen collection and many other celebrities were part of the line as well and it could still be found in Macy’s stores today.

Celebrities such as Zendaya, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie, and Georgia May Jagger have all appeared in campaign ads for the clothing line. Lourdes not only modeled for the clothing line she partnered with her mother but also for famous fashion designers. She made her runway debut at the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Awards in 2018 and starred in Miu Miu’s Spring 2019 campaign ad and she walked in runway shows for Jeremy Scott and Gypsy Sport. Aside from fashion, Lourdes also has a knack for music by working alongside her mother, Madonna, she has lent her vocal skills as a back-up vocalist on her mother’s 12th studio album MDNA. Speaking to British Vogue, Madonna talks about her daughter Lourdes Leon saying, “Lourdes is insanely talented. I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does.” Even though Leon isn’t as active in social media and doesn’t give many interviews she is still considered to be an “it” girl by WMagazine.

Timothee Chalamet

Leon’s had a famous dating life in the past. During her high school years she was dating now critically acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet, the two met in 2013 at LaGuardia High school and dated for a short period. While both Leon and Chalamet have moved on, they still are fond of each other. Timothee was gushing during an interview with Andy Cohen in 2017 about his past relationship with Lourdes. when talking about if Lourdes has seen his Oscar-winning film, Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet said, “She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited too.” By that answer, it seems the two are friendly with each other as well.

Jonathan Puglia

In recent times, she broke off with her long term boyfriend Jonathan Puglia, an Ohio-born skateboarder whom she dated since 2017. Although he is a professional skateboarder, Puglia came to public attention during his relationship with Lourdes. Johnathan kept a low profile, and not much is known of him. At the height of their relationship, the two were said to be “Madly in love” and rumors of marriage were even talked about it, according to pals.

Months after the break-up with Puglia, Leon was seen celebrating New Years’s (2020) with family and friends with a trip to the Maldives. Leon seemed to get cozy and intimate on the beach with a particular mystery man that joined them on the trip. Another earlier sighting of the two was seen walking and holding hands on the streets of Miami, Lourdes was in town to participate in a performance art piece for a Spanish fashion brand, Desigual at the Art Basel Miami.