Top 6 Date Ideas for Valentines Day While Staying Indoors

With Valentine’s Day coming up on Sunday, February 14th, it’s time to start thinking about what to do with that special someone. It can be hard to get creative with your dates, especially when you have to stay inside! No worries, I am here to help with some neat date ideas. These ideas are cheap, fun, and a great way to connect with the one you love. Hope these help you have a fun, safe, and romantic Valentine’s Day…

Top 6 Date Ideas

1. A Movie Night

Hear me out! This may sound obvious and clichè, but here are some things to spice that movie night up! First off, depending on where you are, there are actually some movie theaters that will allow you to pick up or deliver popcorn and treats. If that doesn’t sound good, you can always go to your local store and buy snacks, drinks, and pick out a movie. Getting delivery from your favorite restaurant is also a good idea and then you can get the full experience of dinner and a movie.

2. Cooking/Baking Together

This may sound a little cheesy, but doing something like cooking or baking together can be really fun. You’re both working towards a goal and it’s going to turn out delicious! There’s also plenty of meal kits out there for you to try out there, so you don’t have to go out of your way to buy ingredients you’ll never use again. If cooking isn’t your thing, baking is always a good idea – brownies, cookies, cake, or any pastry really! Find a dessert you both like and roll with it.

3. Wine and Virtual Painting Class

Would highly recommend this one. There are plenty of places that offer painting kits with instructions on how to paint. Plus, you can pair this class with your favorite wine. There’s also the choice to even get a painting class. You can go anywhere they sell paints and canvas and choose what to paint. You and your partner can even surprise each other with what you’re doing. You can make little paintings, big ones, and just choose categories out of a hat to paint. It can be a really fun and creative project to do with your loved one.

4. Do a Game Night!

Video Games or board games! Whatever you guys are into as long as you are doing it together, it’s fun! It could be Mario Kart, Fornite, What Do you Meme?, or even Twister. You guys could even have a nerf war fight in the house and make a whole game out of that. Like whoever gets shot the most has to buy dinner. Figure out what you both will enjoy and do that!

5. Spa Date

Getting matching robes, face masks, and taking a long bath together? Yes, please! You’ll feel relaxed, beautiful, and refreshed after a long week, plus! You get to do it with the one you love. You guys can spend time getting the robes, masks, bath bombs/salts you want, buying a candle, lotion, and rubbing each other’s feet. Bonus if you get to drink wine while you do that! That sounds like one relaxing date night.

6. Camping (Inside or Outside)

I have been seeing lots of people do this for a change in pace. You don’t even have to go anywhere, you can just set up your stuff in the backyard. Getting some fresh air, eating snacks, and watching movies under the stars is a fun way to get out there without too much hassle.