5 Classic Rom-Coms to Watch This Valentine’s Day

‘Tis the season of romantic comedies! Here are some of our all-time favorites.

1. Notting Hill (1999)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

During a chance encounter, travel bookseller William Thacker (Hugh Grant) meets American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) on the streets of London. Sparks *and orange juice* fly when the two crash into each other rounding a street corner. But can their undeniable chemistry overcome hidden secrets and the trials of stardom?

2. Pretty in Pink (1986)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Pretty in Pink stars 80s rom-com it girl, Molly Ringwald. You might recognize her from “Riverdale” as Archie’s mom, Mary Andrews. Ringwald’s character, Andie, is an outcast at her Chicago high school, making it seem too good to be true when a popular classmate asks her out. She must choose between her childhood best friend, a quirky boy with hidden feelings, and a long-time crush who gradually turns her world upside down.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime

10 Things I Hate About You is one of the most quotable movies you’ll ever watch. Kat Stratford (Julia Styles) is a high school senior who loves indie rock and hates conformity. Her little sister Bianca, as per their father’s orders, is not to date until Kat does. Compliant with an intricate scheme to overcome this rule, mysterious bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) is paid to take Kat out.

4. Love & Basketball (2000)

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max

Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are childhood best friends with dreams of playing in the NBA. Years after their college breakup, they meet again at a crossroads in their respective careers. Perhaps more of a romantic drama than a certified rom-com, Love and Basketball is perfectly suited for the rom-com fan who prefers a more realistic portrayal of love (and dreamy Kate Bush covers).

5. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime

Haven’t had the sniff of a shag in over 18 months? Well, neither has Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger). Committed to losing weight and finding a boyfriend, Bridget begins to record her progress with a diary. Charming and hilarious, the movie follows Bridget as she falls in love with and eventually must choose between her handsome boss (Hugh Grant) and a lawyer whom she meets at an annual holiday party (Colin Firth).

Looking for more rom-com recommendations? Check out our list of 2020’s most iconic contributions to the genre.