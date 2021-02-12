Four Popular Women themed casino games in Canada 

Many casino games developed with a specific gender in mind, but despite this there still some online slot machines that have proved to be for the attention of ladies rather than men. So, we have listed out the women themed slot games, with the most impressive graphics effects and designs. It has to be understood that not all women enjoy games filled with flowers and love, there are women that love action online slots machines like a female detective fighting crime or a female superhero fighting for her country.

Without further ado, let’s get on with the list of women themed online games available for gamblers in Canada.

Wonder Woman by Playtech

Wonder Woman by Playtech is considered one of the best superheroes themed slots available to gamblers on the online casino market in Canada and is also one of the best female superhero-themed slots. This Playtech game is based on the story of one of DC’s legendary female superheroes with the same name. The reels in the game come in form of the Wonder Woman logo along with her nemesis Ares and Artemis. In addition to that, her invisible jet, tiara, sword, the lasso of truth, and shield are all included in the game. This outstanding game can be found in popular casinos both offline and online, it has gained quite popularity in Canada.

Kitty Glitter by IGT

Kitty Glitter is a 30-payline video slot that runs on the IGT software. This slot is a game mostly famous among females as it features heavy cat graphics and designs. To spin the cat-themed reels, the players will need to place their bets first, with the minimum coin size being 0.01 and the maximum at 10. The whole design of the game was given girlish designs as it features glitters and all shades of pink, which is regarded as the favorite color of many women. The casino game is quite popular among ladies in Canada according to this research about casino games in North America.

The wild symbol in this popular slot game is represented by the Kitty Glitter Logo, while the Bowl is the scatter symbol. When 3 scatters are played into view, the free spins bonus feature with 15 free spins is handed to the players. This feature can grant the players up to 225 free spins. A 1,000 coins jackpot can also be won in this slot game.

Bridesmaid by Microgaming

Bridesmaid is an online slot game running on Microgaming software that is based on a chick flick movie of the same name, which became the highest-grossing R-rated female comedy of all time with $300 million worldwide. Bridesmaid is a 5×4 reel, 40 line slot game that is packed with winning opportunities. The bonus feature of this slot game is Magic Moments, Boutique Bonus, Flying High Free Spins, and Friendship Free Spins. To activate the wheel bonus, three or more scatter will need to be scored, with impressive prizes being at stake.

Hot City by NetEnt

Hot City by NetEnt is a slot game based on the fabulous life style of wealthy ladies. Looking closely you might find a resemblance with Sex and the City, a series centered on ladies living in The Big Apple. This NetEnt slot game has a bonus feature that could take the players out for shoe shopping. Other symbols in the game came in form of the expensive handbags, smartphones, and jewelry.