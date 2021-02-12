Swifties, we’ve got some great news for you! Taylor Swift just dropped a rerecorded version of her hit single, now titled “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).” It was released at midnight last night and has already reached a whopping 2.9 million hits just 12 hours after its release.

The 31-year-old pop star announced in an Instagram post that she will be rerecording her 2008 album “Fearless,” and will be dropping an additional 6 songs that had previously never been released.

Some notable songs from the popular country-pop album include “White Horse,” “You Belong With Me,” “Fifteen,” and “Forever and Always.”

In her Instagram post, Swift reminisces about her teenage years and talks about how much she and her music has grown since 2008. Swift describes Fearless as “the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she’d been shown in the movies.”

Swift talks about wanting to take back the feelings from those happy days with a new and improved version of her album now that she’s that much older, wiser, and more experienced. This pop icon doesn’t plan on just stopping at Fearless; Swift is working on recreating all of her first 6 albums.

Swift had songs that were true to her that were denied release, and she is choosing to take back control and ownership over her music. She wants her full story to be heard by the world and under her own conditions, not censored by anyone. Especially these raw, emotional songs detailing her experiences as a teenager learning the ropes of both the musical and the real world. Swift is encompassing the word “fearless” with this bold move and is surely going to be an inspiration to girls and women everywhere to take control over their own lives and work.

As if it couldn’t get any better than that, Swift’s Instagram post holds a secret message! Certain letters are strategically capitalized throughout her post, and when put together, spell out APRIL NINTH. We’re thinking that that means “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is arriving in just a couple of short months!

Keep an eye out on April 9 for the release of an album that is 100% uncensored and unforgivably Taylor. Watch as the queen of pop takes back control over her own music and gives us a glimpse into the never-before-seen aspects of her teenage life!

As for now, stream “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” on Youtube, Spotify, or Apple Music.