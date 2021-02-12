The 5 Best Lip Primers You Should Start Using in 2021

Lipstick can instantly transform a whole look, especially if you keep a bare face; it can make you look more polished and put together. Wearing a bold Lipstick can also be helpful when in a rush in the morning and need to apply some color; it makes a face look more lively. However, it can inevitably wear-off by daily tasks such as eating, drinking, and even chatting. That’s where lip primers come to play; a lip primer can sustain the color of a lipstick longer than without it, just like adding a face primer before applying foundation to the face to create a long-lasting effect and not to wear off.

These lip primers are supposed to be layered underneath lipstick, immediately increasing their longevity and staying power. Lip primers can also do everything from adding moisture to preventing the lip color from drying out and plumping your lips. So essentially, there’s a primer for that, no matter what your lips needs.

Here are the top 5 lip primers to keep your lip color last all day long.

This lip primer is considered d to be a cult classic in the beauty industry. The primer is an oil-free and colorless base that allows any lip product to be applied smoothly. Many reviewers have commented on how smoothly it goes on and how good it makes their lips. Its moisture base reduces any feathering, and it keeps your lipstick long-lasting without any additional applying.

What’s different about this lip primer is that it comes in two colors: nude and deep nude. The color option is to have a concealed look to your lips so that the lipstick’s shade can be more prominent. Its price point is very affordable and can be found in drugstores as well. The primer is excellent at minimizing and lines or wrinkles that show up when wearing lipstick for a long duration.

This formula of this primer can be used on its own or used as a lipstick primer. This small, translucent lip primer is ideal for producing colors for your lips. The wax leaves your lips feeling hydrated, meaning your lips won’t dry out throughout the day. It continues smoothly for an extended period and keeps the pigment in place. An added Perk of this lip primer is when applied at night, it can be used as a treatment for lip repair to avoid dry lips.

An affordable find, this lip primer is effortlessly to apply and ensuring a blank canvas to your lips. This is the first lip primer that Maybelline produced, and they nailed the formula to create a silky and creamy base that allows any lipstick or lip gloss to glide smoothly on your lips. It’s a luxurious lip primer with a drugstore price; you can’t be that.

This lip primer has a different formula than most lip primers; while a wax base is used commonly among lip primers, this primer has a gel-like texture that leaves your lips with moisture and is absorbed quickly. It also acts as an exfoliant when applied at night to soothe any dry lips. While Focusing on keeping your lips conditioned, the primer allows any lipstick to be applied smoothly. This lip primer’s bonus point is that it’s produced with natural ingredients such as sugars, fruits, and flower extracts.