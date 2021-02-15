With the exception of the Tonys (postponed until Broadway reopens), award shows are still on for the 2021 season! Last year, MTV, BET and the Television Academy (aka the Emmys) devised unique, COVID safe viewing experiences from which upcoming ceremonies are expected to pull inspiration. Moreover, a handful of organizers, including those behind the GRAMMYs and Oscars, have integrated changes in nomination and voting processes to promote diversity and equal opportunity.

Golden Globe Awards

Where to watch: NBC

Nominations were announced on February 3, sparking controversy for the exclusion of thought-provoking British drama I May Destroy You. Taking place on February 28, the virtual ceremony will be streamed live from the Beverly Hilton in California and The Rainbow Room in New York. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host together for the fourth year in a row.

GRAMMY Awards

Where to watch: CBS, CBS All Access

Due to public safety concerns, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards were postponed from January 31 to March 14. Nominations were announced on November 24. While many details of the show’s format are unknown, Harvey Mason jr., the Recording Academy Interim President/CEO has promised that the show will be executed fully live with no pre-recorded segments. Comedian Trevor Noah will host. This year’s GRAMMY Awards will also feature several changes to the voting guidelines and rules:

Best Urban Contemporary Album has been renamed Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap/Sung Performance has been renamed Best Melodic Rap Performance

Latin Pop Album has been renamed Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album AND Latin Rock

Urban Or Alternative Album has been renamed Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

There is no longer a specified maximum number of releases prohibiting artists from entering the Best New Artist category

SAG Awards

Where to watch: TNT, CBS

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on April 4 at 9 p.m. (ET). Nominations were announced on February 4 by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs. The SAG website details their plans to “re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

BAFTA Awards

Where to watch: BBC

Accommodating an extended eligibility period, the 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on April 11. Nominations will be released on March 9. The location and host have yet to be announced.

The Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards Ceremony will take place on April 25 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Nominations will be announced on March 15. In September 2020, the Academy introduced new standards for Best Picture qualification, requiring either a diverse cast and crew or for the studio and distributor to implement diverse hiring and development practices.