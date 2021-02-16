Cruella – A Disney+ Original Starring Emma Stone (2021)

Disney released its poster image on Tuesday, February 16th, for their upcoming film, Cruella. It’s a black and white image of the beautiful Emma Stone, playing the baddie herself, Curella De Vil. Since Curella is a serious, yet funny villain, there is no doubt that Emma Stone will be able to play this role well. This film is to be released on May 28, 2021, on Disney+. Cruella is meant to act as the villain’s origin story, most likely letting the audience finally understand why she loves animal furs so much.

Although not much is known about the film since there has not been a trailer released, just some teaser images. With the film coming out soon, there is sure to be more information and a movie trailer coming soon. What we do know from what we have seen is that this origin story takes place in London during the 1970s, with a punk rock theme. With director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, and Million Dollar Arm) and writer Aline Brosh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Devil Wears Prada) on this movie, there is sure to be lots of comedy and clever storytelling for this film.

We also know some of the cast list as well, along with Emma Stone there will also be Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Joel Fry as Jasper, Emily Beecham as Anita, Howell Baptiste as Tabitha, Jamie Demetriou as Gerald, and Mark Strong as Boris. With such a strong cast, this movie is sure to be a hit.