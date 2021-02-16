Fashion Designers this Summer/Spring season created collections that offer escapism for our current state of events by using vibrant and pastels hues to signify an optimistic state of mind. With an array of colors including sky blue, mint green, and cherry red, designers demonstrated in their Summer/Spring 2021 Collections that incorporating more vivid colors instead of bleak colors like blacks and grays. However, as the color yellow has been a big hit among designers of the spring season of 2021, it is also the Pantone color of the year.

Called illuminating yellow, it is a vibrant shade of yellow. This color was chosen as a way to reminisce on happier times and show vitality. According to Pantone, “As people look for ways to fortify themselves with energy, clarity, and hope to overcome the continuing uncertainty, spirited and emboldening shades satisfy our quest for vitality”.This illuminating yellow can be seen as a celebratory color as well, making it perfect to wear for summer occasions.

The runways of, Prada, Etro, Marques’Almeida, Richard Malone, and Tory Burch were brightened by the welcoming yellow color. The golden hue at Miu Miu was combined with warmer colors such as red, green, and brown caramel. Alberta Ferretti and Altuzarra’s dazzling marigold-yellow dresses gave nostalgic nods to summer days and beach vacations.

Here are a few examples of how fashion designers showcased the illuminating yellow color in their runway shows for their Summer/Spring 2021 collections and how you can incorporate this fun vibrant color into your wardrobe for the Spring.

Etro

This flowy printed marigold yellow dress is a perfect sundress to sport on your next vacation or staycation.

Miu Miu

This two-piece ensemble in muted yellow with brown accents is a trendy outfit that looks polished and versatile as you can mix up the cropped blazer and knee-length skirt.

Zimmerman

Another great sundress with a more vibrant yellow shade and trendy as well, with cut-out details on the waist and includes pockets!

Prada

This mellow yellow oversized parka coat is great as a statement piece to wear on spring days.