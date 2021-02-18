One of the most famous award shows is coming on February 28, 2021, which means designer dresses, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories. The annual Golden Globe Awards honors the best film and American television in 2020. Here are some of the categories to catch you up to speed if you are unfamiliar: Drama Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Actor/Actress in a Drama Motion Picture, Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Motion Picture, and so on.

The Golden Globes is a time for famous celebrities to dress up in some expensive designer dresses, tuxedos, and more! So, in honor of the 78th Golden Globes in 2021, let’s take a look back at some of the best dressed that came to this award show.

1. Angelina Jolie, 1999 – Randolph Duke

Randolph Duke really outdid it on this one and Angelina Jolie pulled it off so well. Sparkly dresses are always in, and it looks even better when the lights hit it just right. This dress is so simple yet so beautiful, and it’s not super overpowering which sometimes high-end designers have a tendency to do. You can find almost any Randolph Duke dress on the internet for resale. This dress can be found on 1stdibs.com for $4,750 (and it’s sold).

2. Sienna Miller, 2007 – Marchesa

Sienna looks absolutely stunning in this Marchesa dress. Marchesa is a company that is based out of New York, that mainly styles dresses for celebrities. Marchesa dresses cost anywhere from $3,500 to $11,000. Can you imagine spending that much on one dress?

3. Beyoncé, 2007 – Elie Saab

Let’s be honest, Beyoncé is one of those people that look good in ANYTHING and can pull anything off. This dress is by the designer Elie Saab, a Lebanese fashion designer. His dresses are on average about $3,400. His dresses can be as high as $27,000!

4. Jennifer Lopez, 2009 – Marchesa

Another beautiful Marchesa dress. This dress flows so perfectly with the right amount of skin showing, but not too much. Jennifer Lopez pulls off this dress, which I don’t think a lot of people could (I know I couldn’t). Lopez ties all of it together with the matching bracelet, rings, and a clutch.

5. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014 – Ralph Lauren

This dress looks so amazing on her. This bright red is a color that you have to be careful about because sometimes it can make people looked washed out, but she wears this so well. She pairs it perfectly with a bold, red lip and a red clutch as well.