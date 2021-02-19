“Brilliant. Bad. And a little bit mad.” These are the words of Emma Stone playing the iconic Cruella de Vil in this new film all about her backstory.

Disney is coming back with a reboot of fan-favorite 101 Dalmations, animated in 1961. Cruella is a live-action prequel that takes place before Cruella de Vil meets Pongo, the main pup in the original movie. La La Land’s Emma Stone has rightfully earned her role as the iconic villainess in this reboot, written by the creators of The Great and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the writers of Fifty Shades of Grey.

Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil in the 1970s, showing her life leading up to her capture and torture of those sweet London pups. Cruella will really dive into this whacky black-and-white-haired villainess’s backstory with its strong cast featuring Emma Stone, Paul Water Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, and many other wonderful well-known actors. The film is being produced by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie.

As if this news wasn’t enough, Disney has also revealed that Cruella’s backstory would be again detailed in “Hello Cruel Heart,” a novel written by Maureen Johnson that is set to be distributed in April from Disney Press. This novel will serve as a prequel to the film, diving even further into the villainess’s life as the book is set in 1967, three years before life begins in the new film Cruella. We know we’re going to be reading this fantastic novel as we wait for the film’s release!

The film is set to release on May 28 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below.