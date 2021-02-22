Beyoncé’s New Line With Adidas 2021: DETAILS

Beyoncé created a line in 2016 with Philip Green, a businessman who is the chairman of the retail company Arcadia Group. In this new line, Beyoncé wanted to give people a fun and comfortable athleisure wear clothing line, Ivy Park. The name comes from her first daughter Blue Ivy and where she went to exercise in Houston, Parkwood Park.

So, what exactly does this line offer? The mainline, Ivy Park, which was introduced in 2016 came about because Beyoncé stated she wanted to “push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance.” Ivy Park was a massive hit with consumers as everything that was on the website sold out pretty quickly.

Instagram/@Beyonce

Beyoncé went her separate way from Green as there were allegations in 2019 of sexual harassment and racial abuse. Beyoncé took a step back and reevaluated what she wanted to come out with next, and that is when the collaboration with Adidas came about.

Ivy Park x Adidas came out first in 2019 with their first line together. The relaunch included shoes, performance gear, and lifestyle apparel. In 2020, there was a second drop that came out too. This one was called Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2. This second line was inspired by 1980s camp and workout apparel.

Instagram/@Beyonce

Most recently, on January 24, 2021, there has been a third collaboration with Adidas, called Icy Park. Icy Park is the most popular one as it has been everywhere on Beyoncé’s Instagram. Icy Park has shoes, women’s wear, gender-neutral items, and accessories. Almost all of the items have been sold out, which has the consumers not very happy because they cannot get what they want. All items range from $30 to $200.

Instagram/@Beyonce

Her new line with Adidas has everything from face masks to full outfits which you can find here: https://www.adidas.com/us/ivypark