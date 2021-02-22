6 Celebrities We Wish We Were Quarantined With

Tired of staring at the same four walls day after day? So are we. Here’s a list of celebrities with beautiful homes and exciting agendas we’d move in with tomorrow if we could.

Seth Rogen

Seth would make you breakfast in the morning and the dishes you dine on. After joining a pottery studio in 2019 to make his own ashtrays, Seth fell in love with the craft and slowly expanded his repertoire. He now experiments with an array of shapes and textures, recently dipping his toes in the soap dispenser game.

Dakota Johnson

To experience the green kitchen, of course! In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon (just after confessing her lime allergy despite the overflowing bowl in her Architectural Digest tour), the two curated a road trip playlist that kicks off with Sade’s “By Your Side”. Is there room for one more?

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian West compound (kompound?) is so big you’d forget about quarantine altogether. The $60 million home boasts five walk-in fridges, eccentric basin-less sinks and a neutral, almost saintly, color palette. Architectural Digest classifies the home as “one of the most fascinating, otherworldly, and, yes, strange pieces of domestic architecture on the planet.” While the family’s annual Christmas party was canceled last year due to COVID, Kardashian night-life hasn’t disappeared altogether. In October, Kim surprised her “closest inner circle” with a trip to a private island where they could “pretend things were normal for just a brief period in time.”

Cardi B

Not sure what’s happening here but we want in.

Paris Hilton’s Dogs

Believe it or not, Paris Hilton built a $325,000 mini-mansion for her dogs. #DoggieMansion is a two-story Spanish-style villa spanning 300-square-feet. Furnished by French designer Philippe Starck, the lavish pet home features a spiral staircase, a chandelier and Paris-pink walls. No one tell Snoopy.

The Hadid Family

Yolanda Hadid’s cozy, countryside home is the perfect escape. Her Instagram stories are often filled with adorable farm animals and the festivities of barn-side dinner parties. For Christmas 2019, Anwar’s girlfriend and pop star Dua Lipa gifted the family two baby goats, Funky and Bam-Bam. It really doesn’t get cuter.