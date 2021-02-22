Top 5 Spring/Summer 2021 Trends You Need In Your Closet

Every year there is something different going on in the fashion world. Fashion forecasting is something that is constantly changing, but what is fashion forecasting? Fashion forecasting is focusing on upcoming trends, this has to do with colors, clothing items, fabrics, textures, prints, graphics, footwear, pretty much anything that you are wearing!

Spring/Summer trends are the most fun because, in Spring and Summer seasons, there is so much you can wear that includes bright colors, fun fabrics/textures, and so much more. Let’s dive in!

1. Florals

When it comes to florals, you can honestly never go wrong. Florals are something that is definitely in season and always trending. You can match florals with anything, from having it as a dress, shirt, pants, shoes, headwear, or accessories. Florals can be your dominating pattern, like this dress above, or you can be more subtle and have floral accessories like necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and/or rings.

2. Bright Colors

These are the main colors that are going to be seen a lot in the upcoming Spring/Summer 2021 seasons. This year, there are a lot of bold colors showing like Rust, Illuminating, French Blue, Mint, Amethyst Orchid, and Raspberry Sorbet. These bold colors are something that you can pair with pretty much anything that is really going to pop. Especially if you are wearing neutral colors like the bottom row, putting in a bold color will really make your outfit!

When it comes to softer colors like Marigold, Cerulean, Green Ash, and Burnt Coral. You can also pair those with any of the neutral colors on the bottom row if you are not feeling very bold and bright with the colors listed in the paragraph above. Softer colors are also a go-to because on a cooler, rainy day during the Spring/Summer seasons, it is nice to match the weather with softer, cool colors.

Bonus! The main colors dominating 2021 are Illuminating and Ultimate Gray.

3. Silk, Velvet, Wool, and Leather Fabrics

These four fabrics are always in and something that anybody can pull off! Silk is super popular because it’s one of the softest fabrics, strongest natural fiber, dries quickly, and drapes well. When it comes to velvet, this is a combination of multiple fabrics. Velvet is strong, flexible, and warm making it super popular with many fashion designers. Wool is something that can be hit or miss during this time because it is such a warm fabric, but if you dress it up just right, you won’t have any problems! Lastly, when it comes to leather, this is also a hit or miss because some people don’t like the smell, don’t think it looks good on them, and many other reasons. Leather absorbs and releases moisture quickly so you are staying cool during these warmer times, and it is also very durable.

4. Strappy Sandals (Including Heels)

Both of these are a definite YES! During the Spring/Summer seasons, as everyone knows, it is warm and the best way to add to your cute outfits are strappy sandals and heels! The sandals have been very popular with teens/college-aged people throughout the last year or two and they are definitely staying in! For the heels, these are always a go-to if you are dressing up for an event, special occasion, date night, or just wearing them because you like them. Strappy sandals and heels are something big in the upcoming seasons!

5. Animal Print

When it comes to the prints/graphics in the upcoming seasons, animal prints are the way to go. No matter what animal print you like or what color scheme you are into, if you have animal print, you are good to go in the upcoming seasons!