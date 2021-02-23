5 Face Mask Accessories That Offer Comfort & Protection

Face Mask Extender Straps
Anti-Fog Spray
While a spray isn’t necessarily an accessory, it is quite essential by keeping your eyewear from clouding up when you’re wearing a face mask, it will certainly improve your wardrobe and general comfort level. When going out, just spray a tiny amount on your glasses, wipe it out, and enjoy perfect vision all day long. Perk: The spray also operates on mirrors, goggles, and several other surfaces sensitive to fog. Try the Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray, an all-natural product from Amazon for $10.55.
Face Mask Chain
Eyewear chains and face mask chains are pretty much interchangeable because their function is very similar; supporting and holding any face accessory that can be clamped down with a clip. there are many choices to choose from, in terms of style. From beaded, metal, and leather, there are a plethora of styles to pick from. If you are looking for a sleek, minimal style here are some stylish metal chains to try from Sigonna Store on Amazon for $23.95.
Face Balm
Wearing face masks for a prolonged time can cause some irritation to your skin. the friction of the mask can cause your face to develop some discomfort. To shield your skin from discomfort, use this MedZone Face Balm ($14). It is made from relaxing ingredients such as vitamin E and aloe.
Face Mask Supportive Frame
These silicone aided frames serve as a barrier between the surface of the face mask and your face. Make-up, and skincare products won’t be visble and transfer on your mask. Many reviewers on Amazon have raved about 3D Face Mask Inner Brackets ($7) becasue of how helpful it is to wear inside your mask for extra comfort and act as a buffer for your face.