Emma Chamberlain Partners With Pacsun For Spring 2021 Collection

Popular YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has partnered with the youthful Californian brand, Pacsun for their Spring 2021 campaign. However, there is a more special message as to why the collaboration started. By focusing on mental health, the inspiration behind the partnership is about self-reflection and well-being. “Our Spring 2021 campaign is inspired by the idea of bringing our self-reflections of the past year into an optimistic lens for the future, so as a talent who is so deeply connected to her audience, Emma was the perfect choice to collaborate with,” said Brie Olson, the chief brand officer for Pacsun. Chamberlain won’t just be the face of the new campaign but will also be a part of Pacsun’s biweekly Instagram live series called “PacTalks,” which is centered around mental health topics and her “PacTalk” will be in April.

Mental health and awareness have been a topic that Emma has opened up to before with her own struggles, as she shares with her fans. Chamberlain said in a press release for the brand, “I’m just ready to really go into 2021strong.” Chamberlain also grew up wearing Pacsun, as a California native she identifies with the brand in terms of style. “I would go in there to find what was cool at the time, and it is still the perfect spot for finding what’s cool right now. The prices are affordable, the sizing is inclusive, it’s just been here [in my heart] for a really long time,” said Chamberlain about shopping at Pacsun.

The exclusive collection features clothing for their women, men, and unisex departments that are now available in stores and online. The collection is a natural progression of Emma’s closet, combining a mellow attitude with a cheery pastel palette, from tie-dye sets to casual denim, the collection hits all the points with its trendy pieces. Tie-dye has been in style since the beginning of the pandemic, of course, when most of us DIY-ed our own clothing out of simple boredom. But we could save the hassle this spring and easily grab a pair of Emma’s picks instead. Visit their website to see the entire Emma x Pacsun collection!

Check out some of the pieces from their collection below.

Emma x Pacsun