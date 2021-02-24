Elizabeth Olsen Boyfriend 2021: Who Is Elizabeth Dating Now?

Elizabeth Olsen’s rise to international fame has been nothing short of a spectacle much like the one she portrays in Marvel’s television series WandaVision. With many fans glued to their screens each week as of January 15, many see the American actress portray her comic book counterpart Scarlet Witch incredibly well. Especially with her co-star Paul Bettany who plays her husband the android Vision.

As the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, her initial rise to fame happened much later than her sisters’ renown in the late 90s to the early 2000s. After her sisters’ retirement in 2012, Olsen stepped up as she starred in major films such as Kill Your Darling and Godzilla. By 2014, she had established herself as a prominent actress and the Olsen girl to see on the screen.

Now with her success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, attention on Olsen has grown to new heights. Although she does keep her personal life out of the spotlight most of the time, there have been rumors and confirmations of multiple relationships dating back to 2012 through now in 2021.

Alexander Skarsgard

Back in 2012, the actress was rumored to be cozying up to Alexander Skarsgard. However, this relationship did not venture into anything serious. Skarsgard is one of Stellan Skarsgard’s sons, who has also been in a few MCU films from Thor to Avengers.

Boyd Holbrook

By 2013, Olsen entered a serious relationship with actor Boyd Holbrook. Holbrook is best known for his role as Pierce in the movie Logan. Neither the two nor their representatives confirmed their relationship for some time and by 2014 Olsen was spotted wearing an engagement ring. While the rumors heated up, in 2015 Holbrook confirmed that the two had split. He described it as a “divorce” and took some time to recover from the breakup.

Tom Hiddleston

Meanwhile, Olsen’s big debut as the Scarlet Witch began in the same year of the breakup with the film Avengers: Age of Ultron. Soon after its release, sights of Olsen and Marvel co-star Tom Hiddleston were reported. Hiddleston is known for his role in the MCU as Loki from the Thor and Avengers films. As usual with Olsen, there was no confirmation until much later that the two had dated. Similar to her relationship with Skarsgard, she and Hiddleston never grew into anything serious. For nearly two years after Age of Ultron, Olsen would fade into the background of Hollywood dating rumors with no sightings at all.

Robbie Arnett

Then in 2017 at a pre-Emmy’s party, Olsen publicly revealed her relationship with musician Robbie Arnett. Arnett is the frontman for the indie-pop band Milo Greene. Unlike her previous relationships, she and Arnett were more open to the spotlight. They met while on a vacation in Mexico and have since been spotted multiple times in New York City. In July 2019, the pair confirmed they were engaged and are still together as of February 2021.

With Marvel’s Phase Four currently underway, Olsen and Arnett are likely to be seen more in public as she continues to star in the MCU. She is slated to reprise Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Doctor Strange film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.