How To Shop For Clothes On A Budget: GUIDE

With everything that has been going on from COVID-19, to just working part-time somewhere, a lot of people have been running low on money or just wanting to save all of their money. In this how-to, we are going to talk about how to shop on a budget, because who doesn’t love to shop especially when they don’t have to pay a lot of money to do so.

First, you need to look at wants versus needs.

What do you actually need when it comes to clothing? Look at the weather and seasons. You don’t need various colors of different shirts, pants, shoes, etc. You need what will get you through the season. As much as it might pain you, you have to step away and look at the bigger picture when it comes to shopping on a budget.

Next, you want to look at the quality of the items instead of the price.

By this, when you buy the best quality then you are going to be able to wear this item of clothing for a longer period of time, which in the end, saves you money if you are balling on a budget. Sure, the quality of the item might be a little bit more expensive than what you would want to spend, but you have to look at the bigger outcome. How long will this last for me? Would I have to buy something again soon?

Third, you want to look at thrift shops.

When it comes to secondhand clothing, you can almost buy designer clothing for cheap. When it comes to thrifting, you can buy a bunch of clothes for less than $20. One thing that would be really helpful is setting up a budget that you don’t want to go over when you are going thrifting so you would have to really look at the price of the items, what you actually need, and what is going to last you a while.

Lastly, know what you want to spend on items. For example, when you are going out shopping, you need to look at how much money you are wanting to spend and then think about how much you want to spend on each item. For example, maybe you want to spend $70 altogether, and you want to spend $15 on shirts, $20 on pants, $25 on jackets/coats, $5 on socks, and $10 on shoes.

By putting all four of these steps together, you will be able to shop successfully on a budget!