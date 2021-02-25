Golden Globes 2021 Predictions: Who Will Win?

The 2021 awards season has begun. As usual, the Golden Globes‘s are kicking it off Sunday, February 28.

Due to the pandemic, the show will be a virtual event live-streamed on NBC’s website. Those with a TV login can watch right on the website. Others may have to tune in to Hulu live or Youtube Live. Hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, it’s sure to be a night of good laughs.

While it may seem like anyone’s game, there are strong contenders in the most popular categories.

Film:

Best Motion Picture Drama

Projected Winner: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Many are leaning towards Aaron Sorkin’s flashy courtroom drama. Be ready though, Nomadland could end up as the night’s big upset.

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Projected Winner: Hamilton

No doubt Lin Manuel’s sensational history musical will take this one home. After sweeping the 2016 Tony’s and dazzling everyone, it’s only fitting.

Best Director for a Motion Picture

Projected Winner: Chloé Zhao

This is one reason why Nomadland could surprise upset best picture. Zhao’s undeniable talent here helped the film earn nominations in multiple categories.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Projected Winner: Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The late Boseman’s performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is one to remember and give the actor one final nod from Hollywood.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Projected Winner: Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman is everywhere and rightfully so. Mulligan’s seasoned acting shows as she reminds us how deadly she can be.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Projected Winner: Sacher Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Cohen’s sequel to the iconic 2007 film Borat has been celebrated by fans. while he may face Hamilton competition, it’s likely he’ll get the award just as he did 14 years ago for the original.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Projected Winner: Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Bakalova’s breakout in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has captured the audience’s attention. The Bulgarian actress is likely to take this one home despite placement with rising star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Projected Winner: Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Anyone who watched Judas and the Black Messiah knows Kaluuya deserves this one. Eclectic and passionate, he portrays the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton incredibly well.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Projected Winner: Olivia Coleman The Father

While it’s close with Close, Coleman’s performance will likely edge out the competition just like at the 2019 Oscars.

Best Screenplay For a Motion Picture

Projected Winner: Promising Young Woman

Fennell’s thriller will likely get its recognition here, though Nomadland could creep in again for a win.

Television:

Best Television Series Drama

Projected Winner: The Crown

Unless there are a plethora of hidden Star Wars fans in the voters, The Mandolorian is likely to not get this one. After a dramatic new season, The Crown is the one to win here.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama

Projected Winner: Emma Corrin The Crown

New talent is often awarded by the Globes and the sensational Diana look-alike will likely prove that when she takes home the Golden Globe.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama

Projected Winner: Jason Bateman Ozark

This category is talented and no one is quite sure who will take it. Bateman is a likely choice after an incredible performance in Ozark, especially seeing as this is Bateman’s first major drama role after years in comedy with Arrested Development.

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy

Projected Winner: Schitt’s Creek

This show is funny, plain and simple. After another killer season, the Globes may reward their hard work. Or curveball it for rising comedy Ted Lasso, it’s happened before.

Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy

Projected Winner: Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek is likely to dominate the Globes for its talent and wit. The only upset here would be Kaley Cuoco’s hilarious performance in Flight Attendant.

Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy

Projected Winner: Jason Sudeikis

It’s a close one with Eugene Levy, but if the Globes are going to award newer comedies then Sudeikis earns this one for Ted Lasso.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Projected Winner: The Queen’s Gambit

The addicting limited series with Anya Taylor-Joy had audiences everywhere enraptured with the depth of the drama. Now they can finally earn the right to be a Golden Globe-nominated and potentially Golden Globe-winning series.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Projected Winner: Gillian Anderson The Crown

Part of what made the latest from The Crown so incredible was undoubtedly Anderson’s performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Her talent and skills prove her worth for this one.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: John Boyega Small Axe

It’s another close one between Dan Levy and Jim Parsons. But overall, Boyega’s performance is stunning and deserves recognition. Small Axe has been a little underrated compared to the others, but Boyega stands out.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Projected Winner: Hugh Grant The Undoing

The Undoing is twisted and poignant. Led by Grant’s exceptional performance, the series has been critically acclaimed. The only potential upset here is Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much is True.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Projected Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy The Queen’s Gambit

Double nominated for Emma and The Queen’s Gambit, Joy’s portrayal of a descent into madness made The Queen’s Gambit binge-worthy in the first place.

*Disclaimer: these are only predictions, the final winners will be announced at the Golden Globe’s on Sunday, February 28*