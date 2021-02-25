Coach launched their Fall 2021 collection, Coach Forever Season Two, on February 23. The new pieces were showcased in a digital lookbook created in collaboration with photographer Juergen Teller and the Coach Family. But it’s the pre-show that has the internet’s attention—a clever homage to American television, it parodies the experience of channel surfing through a series of kitschy, pop culture-inspired vignettes.

“Escapist, nostalgic, and tongue-in-cheek”, the pre-show kicks off with a mock episode of Friends featuring K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn. The program then cuts to a clip of Megan Thee Stallion flipping her hair on a high school football field. She plays a Regina George-type, basking in the jealousy of her classmates and a slew of “no, I heard…” rumors. After a cameo from Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez lip syncs to Blondie’s “Call Me”, KJ Apa reports on breaking news and together, Tavi Gevinson and Wisdom Kaye comically encourage viewers to purchase the Rexy sweater. The pre-show comes to a close after Cole Sprouse and Rickey Thompson deliver a pair of nostalgic 1-800 style commercials to promote Coach’s new bags—the Tabby and the Rogue 25.

“I have always loved exploring the intersection of fashion and pop culture at Coach. I am excited to bring my latest vision for the house to life via ‘Coach TV.’ I wanted both the collection and the presentation to make sense and resonate in these unique times and I am excited to share both in a way that I hope will entertain and inspire” Creative Director Stuart Vevers told the press.

Vevers’ newest chapter for the fashion house blends motifs of the past, present and future while prioritizing real-life dressing. Inspired by quarantine, the collection also experiments with a fusion of indoor and outdoor styles, flaunting an array of layered, loose silhouettes, plush shearling coats and leather jackets. Celebrity models pose with TVs stacked in the forest, carpets strewn across sidewalks and houseplants potted in snowbanks, playfully aligning with Vevers’ vision for Season Two.

To support the house’s local community in New York, The Coach Foundation made a donation to Real Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR) to support their work providing direct assistance to restaurant workers in New York City facing unprecedented challenges as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For an up-close look at the collection, visit Coach.com.