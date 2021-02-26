Netflix Releases March 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

Check out the list below for a comprehensive rundown of every title coming to Netflix in March 2021. From classics like Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) to newer films like Audrey (2020), a heartfelt documentary on the life of Audrey Hepburn, there’s certainly no shortage of great titles to choose from!

What’s Coming

March 1

A Perfect Day For Arsenide: Season 1

Banyuki (2009)

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Connected

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Men on a Mission: Season 2

Word Party: Season 5

March 3

Moxie (2021)

Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series)

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Mariposa (2020)

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 1

March 5

City of Ghosts: Season 1

Dogwashers (2021)

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Sentinelle (2021)

March 8

Bombay Rose (2019)

March 9

The Houseboat: Season 1

StarBeam: Season 3

March 10

Dealer: Season 1

Marriage or Mortgage: Season 1

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1

March 11

Coven of Sisters (2020)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

March 12

Just in Time (2021)

Love Alarm: Season 2

Paper Lives (2021)

Paradise PD: Season 3

The One: Season 1

Yes Day (2021)

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 1

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Season 1

Zero Chill: Season 1

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021)

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi: Season 1

March 17

Catch.er

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case: Season 1

March 18

B: The Beginning: Season 2

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021)

Skylines (2020)

The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort: Season 1

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo: Season 1

Who’s the Boss (2020)

March 20

Hospital (2017)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera: Season 1

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021)

March 24

Seaspiracy (2021)

Who Killed Sara? (2021)

March 25

Caught by a Wave (2021)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Season 1

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021)

March 26

A Week Away (2021)

Bad Trip (2020)

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: Season 1

Nailed It!: Double Trouble: Season 1

The Irregulars: Season 1

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021)

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America: Season 1

What’s Going

March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

March 8

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

March 9

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

March 10

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

March 13

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

March 14

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

March 15

Chicken Little (2005)

March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

March 17

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 25

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 26

Ghost Rider (2007)

March 27

Domino (2019)

March 30

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

March 31

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)