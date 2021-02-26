Netflix Releases March 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

||

Check out the list below for a comprehensive rundown of every title coming to Netflix in March 2021. From classics like Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) to newer films like Audrey (2020), a heartfelt documentary on the life of Audrey Hepburn, there’s certainly no shortage of great titles to choose from!

What’s Coming

March 1

  • A Perfect Day For Arsenide: Season 1
  • Banyuki (2009)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021)

  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
  • Connected 
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
  • How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Invictus (2009)
  • Jason X (2001)
  • Killing Gunther (2017)
  • Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
  • Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)
  • Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • Training Day (2001)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • Year One (2009)

March 2

  • Black or White (2014)
  • Men on a Mission: Season 2
  • Word Party: Season 5

March 3

  • Moxie (2021)
  • Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series)
  • Parker (2013)
  • Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

  • Mariposa (2020)
  • Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 1

March 5

  • City of Ghosts: Season 1
  • Dogwashers (2021)
  • Fate of Alakada (2020)
  • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series)
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)
  • Sentinelle (2021)

March 8

  • Bombay Rose (2019)

March 9

  • The Houseboat: Season 1
  • StarBeam: Season 3

March 10

  • Dealer: Season 1
  • Marriage or Mortgage: Season 1
  • Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1

March 11

  • Coven of Sisters (2020)
  • The Block Island Sound (2020)

March 12

  • Just in Time (2021)
  • Love Alarm: Season 2
  • Paper Lives (2021)
  • Paradise PD: Season 3
  • The One: Season 1
  • Yes Day (2021)

March 14

  • Audrey (2020)

March 15

  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 1
  • The BFG (2016)
  • The Last Blockbuster (2020)
  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Season 1
  • Zero Chill: Season 1

March 16

  • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021)
  • Savages (2012)
  • Waffles + Mochi: Season 1

March 17

  • Catch.er
  • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)
  • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case: Season 1

March 18

  • B: The Beginning: Season 2
  • Deadly Illusions (2021)
  • Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021)
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021)
  • Skylines (2020)
  • The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014)

March 19

  • Alien TV: Season 2
  • Country Comfort: Season 1
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
  • Sky Rojo: Season 1
  • Who’s the Boss (2020)

March 20

  • Hospital (2017)
  • Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

  • Navillera: Season 1
  • Philomena (2013)

March 23

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021)

March 24

  • Seaspiracy (2021)
  • Who Killed Sara? (2021)

March 25

  • Caught by a Wave (2021)

  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Season 1
  • Millennials: Season 3
  • Secret Magic Control Agency (2021)

March 26

  • A Week Away (2021)
  • Bad Trip (2020)
  • Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
  • Croupier (1998)
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: Season 1
  • Nailed It!: Double Trouble: Season 1
  • The Irregulars: Season 1

March 29

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
  • Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021)

March 31

  • At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
  • Haunted: Latin America: Season 1

What’s Going

March 3

  • Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7

  • Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

March 8

  • Apollo 18 (2011)
  • The Young Offenders (2016)
March 9
  • November Criminals (2017)
  • The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
March 10
  • Last Ferry (2019)
  • Summer Night (2019)
March 13
  • Spring Breakers (2012)
  • The Outsider (2019)
March 14
  • Aftermath (2017)
  • Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
  • The Assignment (2016)
  • The Student (2017)
March 15
  • Chicken Little (2005)

March 16

  • Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
  • Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

March 17

  • All About Nina (2018)
  • Come and Find Me (2016)

March 20

  • Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

March 22

  • Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
  • I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

March 24

  • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 25

  • Blood Father (2016)
  • The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 26
  • Ghost Rider (2007)

March 27

  • Domino (2019)

March 30

  • Extras: Seasons 1-2
  • Killing Them Softly (2012)
  • London Spy: Season 1
  • The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

March 31

  • Arthur (2011)
  • Chappaquiddick (2017)
  • Enter the Dragon (1973)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Hedgehogs (2016)
  • Inception (2010)
