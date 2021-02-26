Netflix Releases March 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

Check out the list below for a comprehensive rundown of every title coming to Netflix in March 2021. From classics like Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) to newer films like Audrey (2020), a heartfelt documentary on the life of Audrey Hepburn, there’s certainly no shortage of great titles to choose from!
What’s Coming
March 1
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide: Season 1
- Banyuki (2009)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021)
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Connected
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
- Rain Man (1988)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)
- Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Year One (2009)
March 2
- Black or White (2014)
- Men on a Mission: Season 2
- Word Party: Season 5
March 3
- Moxie (2021)
- Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series)
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
- Mariposa (2020)
- Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 1
March 5
- City of Ghosts: Season 1
- Dogwashers (2021)
- Fate of Alakada (2020)
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series)
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)
- Sentinelle (2021)
March 8
- Bombay Rose (2019)
March 9
- The Houseboat: Season 1
- StarBeam: Season 3
March 10
- Dealer: Season 1
- Marriage or Mortgage: Season 1
- Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1
March 11
- Coven of Sisters (2020)
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
March 12
- Just in Time (2021)
- Love Alarm: Season 2
- Paper Lives (2021)
- Paradise PD: Season 3
- The One: Season 1
- Yes Day (2021)
March 14
- Audrey (2020)
March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 1
- The BFG (2016)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Season 1
- Zero Chill: Season 1
March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021)
- Savages (2012)
- Waffles + Mochi: Season 1
March 17
- Catch.er
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case: Season 1
March 18
- B: The Beginning: Season 2
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021)
- Skylines (2020)
- The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014)
March 19
- Alien TV: Season 2
- Country Comfort: Season 1
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
- Sky Rojo: Season 1
- Who’s the Boss (2020)
March 20
- Hospital (2017)
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
- Navillera: Season 1
- Philomena (2013)
March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021)
March 24
- Seaspiracy (2021)
- Who Killed Sara? (2021)
March 25
- Caught by a Wave (2021)
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Season 1
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency (2021)
March 26
- A Week Away (2021)
- Bad Trip (2020)
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier (1998)
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: Season 1
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble: Season 1
- The Irregulars: Season 1
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021)
March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
- Haunted: Latin America: Season 1
What’s Going
March 3
- Rectify: Seasons 1-4
March 7
- Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
March 8
- Apollo 18 (2011)
- The Young Offenders (2016)
March 9
- November Criminals (2017)
- The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
March 10
- Last Ferry (2019)
- Summer Night (2019)
March 13
- Spring Breakers (2012)
- The Outsider (2019)
March 14
- Aftermath (2017)
- Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
- The Assignment (2016)
- The Student (2017)
March 15
- Chicken Little (2005)
March 16
- Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
- Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
March 17
- All About Nina (2018)
- Come and Find Me (2016)
March 20
- Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
March 22
- Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
March 24
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 25
- Blood Father (2016)
- The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 26
- Ghost Rider (2007)
March 27
- Domino (2019)
March 30
- Extras: Seasons 1-2
- Killing Them Softly (2012)
- London Spy: Season 1
- The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
March 31
- Arthur (2011)
- Chappaquiddick (2017)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Hedgehogs (2016)
- Inception (2010)