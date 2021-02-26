Top 5 Pieces To Wear To A Professional Interview

When it comes to getting the job of your dreams, the only thing that might hold you up is what to wear. Thankfully, this is going to help guide you in a few different ways to help you nail that interview while looking cute and professional.

1. Blazer

A blazer is something that you can pair with pretty much any outfit! You can also have fun with colors too, you don’t have to stick with neutral colors like black, white, gray, and navy blue. If you are going to have your outfit (like pictured above) mainly neutral colors and then add a pop of color on your blazer, this will make you stand out, but of course, DON’T overdo it with bright colors. You want to keep those to a minimum.

2. Button-Down Shirts

Adding a button-down to your outfit will definitely give off a professional look. This is something that a lot of people may not think about when going to a professional interview, but you can do so much with a button-down. For instance, you can have a pop of color with your button-down, but don’t make it super bright. A light color, maybe pink, blue, or even yellow will do. If that’s not your style, you can never go wrong with your simple colors like white, black, and gray. When it comes to button-downs, make sure your neckline is done up (maybe not all the way, but be sure you aren’t showing any cleavage, your bra, etc.) because that will definitely knock off points for your interview.

3. Black Dress With Tights

This is such a classic, simple statement piece that you can never go wrong with. A black dress, black tights, and black heels are something that will always get you points for an interview because it is not only professional, but you are also giving your own fashion taste in this outfit as well because there are so many different dresses you can go with, and you can even pair your dress with some patterned tights, but make sure that they aren’t too crazy.

4. Khaki’s

When it comes to khaki’s, you can honestly never go wrong. This is like a statement piece, it is always going to be something professional you can wear. Usually, you are going to want to pair it with a white button-down shirt like above in the picture. To spice up the outfit, you can add some simple jewelry, but don’t go overboard with it. Some nice hoop earrings and maybe a matching necklace, or even one or two rings.

5. Statement Dresses

Having a statement dress is one of the best ways to go with a professional interview. You can wear pretty much any color, although you don’t want to do a bright, flashy color. You want to either stick with neutrals or do a darker solid color like the picture above. Also, you don’t want to wear a purple or orange dress as those aren’t really perceived as professional.