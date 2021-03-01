6 Iconic Anya Taylor-Joy Red Carpet Styles

Anya Taylor-Joy’s custom Dior stole the show at the 78th Annual Golden Globes. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the breath-taking emerald gown, floor-sweeping cape and all, took 300 hours to complete. But the result was well worth the wait—all eyes were on Anya as she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture for her role in The Queen’s Gambit. Now let’s take a peek at some of the actress’ most iconic red carpet styles from the past:

Emma. Los Angeles Premiere in 2020

Inspired by the film’s Regency-era costume design, Anya’s stylist Law Roach plucked this gown from his private collection. The best part? It’s a vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress! Seamlessly blending Anya’s personal style and the glamorous wardrobe of Emma Woodhouse, this look was a perfect choice.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party in 2018

Here, Anya dons a beautiful Huishan Zhang dress. The feminine look is complete with feathered hems, gold sequins and a dainty tulle overlay. She accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and stylish Sabine Getty star earrings for the ultimate summer red carpet look.

London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in 2019

This is the second bridal-inspired look we’ve seen from Anya, proving white is definitely her color! Here, she flaunts a stunning one-shoulder ruched Vivienne Westwood gown. The gold earrings and metallic flecks in her hair are perfect compliments to the elegant look. Her heels are Jimmy Choo.

Newport Beach Film Festival in 2018

Channeling her role as a young Puritan girl in The Witch, Anya opted for a black and white above-the-ankle dress from Gucci. The full cape sleeves provide the otherwise simplistic dress with a more dramatic feel. On Instagram, Anya gave a shout-out to Gucci for creating “the floatiest cape a witch could ask for :)🌹✨💋.”

2018 BAFTAs

In support of the #TimesUp movement, Anya chose a sheer black Dolce & Gabbana dress. On Instagram, she wrote, “👑🌹👑 Thank you @bafta for an incredible evening… what utter love I have seeing all these fierce ladies wearing black in solidarity… in case you were unaware… each of US deserves A CROWN!💋✨.” Many saw the crown as a risky choice, especially with the Royal family in attendance.

70th Cannes Film Festival in 2017

Anya Taylor-Joy attended The Meyerowitz Stories premiere in a sheer Victorian-style Burberry gown and Chopard jewels. She left the festival with the prestigious Trophée Chopard Award, which is given by a jury of professionals to promising young actors. Could white be Anya’s lucky color?