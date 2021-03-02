March 2, 2021, marks the annual Read Across America Day where children everywhere are encouraged to read books of all kinds and remind adults of the joy books bring to their lives.

This list takes a look at 10 iconic books that millions of children will likely read on this holiday. Think of it as some nostalgia for stories many adults have maybe forgotten about.

Frog and Toad by Arnold Lobel

Arnold Lobel's “Frog and Toad” endures as an amphibious celebration of same-sex love: https://t.co/cUXriRU8gO pic.twitter.com/cnry4W6TVB — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 3, 2018

An absolute classic series that explores the lovable friendship between Frog and his best friend Toad. They are simple to read and include fun stories from swimming to a hat that’s just a little too big.

The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

This story follows a little boy exploring his neighborhood after the first snowfall. His imagination and innocent outlook on the world make this story endearing to any who reads it. Plus his little red coat is simply the cutest.

Corduroy by Don Freeman

Corduroy by Don Freeman was rare in its focus on an African-American child. 6 years earlier Ezra Jack Keats had broken the color barrier in children's books with The Snowy Day. Freeman said of the book: I believe children deserve the best we as writers can offer them & ourselves. pic.twitter.com/ysBGW15uN1 — Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) May 2, 2020

Who doesn’t love the adventure of this cuddly bear? Corduroy is timeless and a must-have on shelves in both classrooms and homes. The soft little bear’s adventures at night are a delight for young children everywhere.

Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

Max and his large hairy friends are still a classic children’s story. Plenty of parents can relate to his mother as she tries to coax the stubborn boy to eat his dinner, and children can relate to Max’s refusal and desire to drift off into a land where they make the rules.

If You Give a Pig a Pancake by Lauren Numeroff

The chaos that ensues in this book is one that always makes children laugh for plenty of reasons. As much as they want to give the pig the pancake, it’s probably not the best idea. Either way, Numeroff’s story is charming and delightful to read.

A Bad Case of Stripes by David Shannon

The book that told children everywhere to eat their lima beans. This story is colorful and sometimes a little odd, but the nostalgia of seeing the little girl covered in all of those stripes is very real.

A Light in the Attic by Shel Silverstein

It’s hard to choose just one of Silverstein’s collections as the most iconic so A Light in the Attic is more a placeholder for them all. The short and easy to memorize poems are hard to ever forget. Remember Lazy lazy lazy Jane?

Magic Treehouse by Mary Pope Osborne

Arguably one of the first series kids explore, the Magic Treehouse series covers all kinds of historical events, animals, and weather situations all while being fun to read from the point of view of the two main characters. The things those kids do in a single week…

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

Likely one of the strangest entries on this list, A Wrinkle in Time takes a deep dive into space and familial bonds. Reading this classic is an achievement in itself but worth every page.

The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster

The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Juster. Armada Lions, 1974. Illustrations by Jules Feiffer. pic.twitter.com/3ghDA5WqVR — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) January 13, 2021

Another oddball, Juster’s story is a fun way for kids to feel like they are reading above their level as they learn about big concepts like jumping to conclusions. Overall, it’s a great read for older kids trying to step up their vocabulary game.

It’s important to note that everyone’s reading experiences may not be as universal as all of these books are. If there are books that some have not read, then March 2, 2021, is the perfect day to give them a chance. No one is ever too old to read anything they want to after all.