5 Steps To Making An Outfit: GUIDE

When it comes to fashion, there are tons of ways you can style an outfit. Fashion is something that everyone can do, and it is self-expression. Below are going to be 5 steps on how to make your outfit if you are starting from scratch! Let’s begin.

1. Pick your style

By this, I mean you need to think about what you are going to wear: Casual? Business casual? Going to a party? Grunge? Tomboy? Boho-chic? There are an endless amount of styles you can go for, and you can even mix styles if you really wanted to. That is the great thing about fashion, you have the freedom to do whatever you want.

2. Pick the main item

Picking the main item of your outfit can be a little hard because there are so many items to choose from. Do you want to focus on a dress? Top? Shoes? Top? By picking your main item, you can make a color scheme around that item. If you are wanting to pick a bold dress, top, a pair of shoes, etc. it is a lot easier to find your center item and build on that.

3. Add another layer

After you have figured out what you want to base your whole outfit on, you need to add another layer. For example, this jean jacket is a go-to for a lot of outfits because it is cute, comfy, and goes with pretty much anything. Adding a jean jacket is a good way to dress down an outfit, or you can always dress up an outfit and add another layer: blazers, coat, vest, or a cardigan. There are endless options to go with, you just have to know what your end goal is going to be, which is why we started out with the basics of picking your style as number 1.

4. Accessorize

Adding accessories to your outfit is one of the best things you can do (in my opinion). You can easily dress up an outfit by adding hats, bags, necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets but you don’t have to have to be wanting to dress up an outfit to accessorize. One of the best things about fashion is you can wear whatever you want! Accessorizing is something that many people can step out of their comfort zone with because accessorizing is something so simple and subtle that you can slowly step out of your comfort zone without thinking too much about it.

5. Build your outfit

After you have picked your style, know your base item, added another layer, and accessorized, you are ready to build your whole outfit! By going one by one and picking your outfit, laying it out, and seeing what you can mix and match before you put it on for the day will really help you get an idea of how things are going to look and also if you want to add or take out something before you put it all together.