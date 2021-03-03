5 Trendy Nail Art Ideas To Try This Spring 2021

This winter was pretty brutal for most of us, however with Spring just around the corner we can now start to look ahead and get some inspiration on what is trendy in nail designs. Since the pandemic, many of us have been trying DIY projects at home, and our manicures are no different. According to professional nail artists, the inspiration for nail designs this spring will include multi-colored nails, pretty appliques to embellish your manicure, color-blocking, and colorful stripes just to name a few. These nail art ideas are easy to re-create at home, which can be a lifesaver if you are still avoiding a visit to the nail salon due to the pandemic. Crystal flower nails, unexpected French tips, a mod spin on polka dots, and more are among the 5 sparkling and easy-to-do nail ideas featured below. Good almost-spring, everybody!

Simplistic Dots

This nail art design is super easy to DIY. The design of this manicure only requires a dot either at the center or side of the nail. To achieve this minimalist look paint your nails with a nude base color and apply the dot with a dotting tool. Make sure to use a bright or standout color for the dot to really pop!

Rainbow Nails

Another perfect idea for nail-art beginners is this super-easy (but nevertheless stunning) manicure, and it is as simple as painting each nail a different color and applying some tiny white dots with a toothpick. Using a pastel color palette will fit right in with the springtime!

Modern French Tips

This nostalgic nail trend from the 2000s is making a comeback this spring but with a modern twist. The updated style features the french tip in various colors such as pastels and neons, doubled-tip french manicure as seen above, a rounded shape french tip instead of the classic squared shape and slanted french tips are some of the newest interpretations of the classic french manicure. To obtain this design, try to use a liner brush such as LeafGel Brush Liner to precisely draw a vertical line in whichever way.

Delicate Florals

Florals are a must for the springtime and so why not add cute blossoms to your nail designs! This look also works well with bright and vibrant base colors to accentuate your flower designs. to achieve this look, try using a dotting tool or a bobby pin that works well and create four to five dot clusters of three or more groups in each nail.

Colorblocking

Another retro style is also coming back this spring, it’s color blocking, a design used back in the 60’s creating a mod look. To recreate this look, make sure you clean each nail to have a matte surface for the designs. If you don’t have a steady hand to achieve the designs, you can try using stencils to perfect this mod style!