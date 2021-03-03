Top 5 Fashion Accessories Everyone Should Have In 2021

When it comes to accessories, this is something that many people (including myself) sometimes forget to add or don’t even add. Accessories can make any outfit pop and even dress up or down an outfit. Many people just think that accessories are just jewelry, but really, accessories can range from jewelry to hats to even hair accessories. These are just a few that can really complete any outfit.

1. Handbags

Handbags are so important to any style because you can obviously carry anything in there, but they can also add a pop of color to your outfit. Handbags come in so many different styles and colors, it’s almost impossible for you to not find a handbag that you like or even a color that will go with your outfit.

2. Scarves

Scarves are something that you can wear with any outfit. Many people usually wear scarves in the fall/winter months, but you can also pull some off in the spring if there is a rainy, cooler day. Scarves can dress up an outfit if you are going for more of a fun, casual look, or can also dress down an outfit as you can pair scarves with dresses too! There are many different fabrics that scarves come in, so it doesn’t always have to be worn to try and keep warm during the winter months, but that is definitely something that you would probably want to consider wearing in the winter months.

3. Hair accessories

Hair accessories are some accessories that many people forget about but can make any hairstyle look amazing. Above are some hairstyles that you can wear with some accessories, but you can also have clips, hair jewelry, headbands, and so much more! Adding some accessories to your hair will not only tie the outfit together but will bring a lot of attention to your hair.

4. Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a great way to spice up any outfit because this is an accessory that a lot of people wear and don’t think about it. Sunglasses are a great accessory because they can be worn all year round, and there is no specific season to wear sunglasses because the sun is shining bright no matter the season or day!

5. Watches

Watches are something that not many people wear nowadays because pretty much everyone has a phone, but if you are going to some event that you cannot have your phone, a watch is a cute accessory that is also useful. Many times, a lot of people wear watches to add something extra to their outfit if they have a watch that will match it very well.