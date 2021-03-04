6 Women Run Brands To Shop On International Women’s Day

Since its first official celebration in 1911, International Women’s Day has been instrumental in bringing attention to both the injustices against and accomplishments of women around the world. Now more than ever, women have taken positions in industries previously never thought possible and women’s welfare is getting better and better by the day. But we still need some help and part of that help comes from financing. To make it easier to support women from around the world, I have found six woman-owned and woman-supporting clothing and accessory brands to help you add to your wardrobe while giving back this International Women’s Day.

Ética denim is the baby of this list, founded in 2019 by Chelsea Sentry. Denim is of course Ética’s signature, but don’t let the name fool you, Sentry’s brand has much more to offer than jeans. You’ll find a variety of trendy tops, jackets and dresses made with rugged finishes offset with bright colors and bold prints. My personal favorite of these would have to be the Drew crop jacket in olive snake. If your carbon footprint is one of your worries, Ética has you covered. All of their products are vegan with most of their clothing made of sustainably-sourced cotton, or wood cellulose fibers like tencel. The little bit of polyester you will find in each of their collections is deadstock being saved from landfills, so no worries there. Ética is a great woman owned brand to shop if you’re looking for something sustainable but still up-to-date and trendy.

Mata Traders was founded by Maureen Dunn Fetscher in 2005 with the simple mission of empowering women around the world. Today, the brand employs hundreds of artisans from India and Nepal in partnership with fair trade organizations in those countries. Their aesthetics mostly utilize hand-woven artisan made fabrics and traditional block printing from the countries that they partner with. These techniques allow them to offer a variety of clothing and handmade jewelry in intricate and interesting prints that still fit in at a party or in a work setting, like the Elise shift dress and ruffled wrap skirt. This is a wonderful brand to shop if you love bright geometric prints, and you’ll be ensuring that the women who make your pieces are getting education, medical care and fair wages.

Selva Negra is the brainchild of Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero, who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design respectively. Wanting to express their Latina heritage, Gonzalez and Romero stick primarily to bright colors and contemporary silhouettes. This leads to a vibrant collection of bright oranges, yellows and blues balanced with simple shapes that allow the bright colors to be mixed with almost anything, especially when paired with a couple of the neutrals also offered. Their pieces fit seamlessly into most wardrobe, made mostly from sustainably-sourced materials from California, produced in fair trade factories. I’ve had my eye on this brand for a couple years and some of their best pieces like the Lupita top and embroidered Flo trouser are already sold out for this season. If you want to support working Latina women this International Women’s Day, this is a great company to support but you’re going to have to get your pieces fast.

Tialani Luxuries is a Barbados based ready-to-wear brand founded by Tia Olten. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the brand is open again, bringing you collections of 90s inspired masterpieces that are minimalist yet luxurious. The majority of the current collection is made out of cotton and silk, in small houndstooth that is understated but still eye-catching and stylish. This is a perfect brand to shop if you’re looking to build a capsule wardrobe or just want to spice up your current wardrobe with versatile pieces that still have strong silhouettes. Tialani Luxuries also offers lingerie and swimwear, so Olton has you covered for literally every occasion.

Kirsten Dickerson founded Raven + Lily in 1995 not only as a woman founded company but a woman run and led company. She definitely accomplished her goals. 70% of this Texas brand’s artisans are female, along with 90% of their artisan partners and 100% of their HQ leadership. Every single one of these employees receives fair wages and flexible working hours, with an average of 3.2 months of paid maternity leave and 30 days of paid leave. Raven + Lily is a comprehensive brand for beautiful handcrafted jewelry and leather goods, with everything from casual weekend bags to semi-precious stone earrings. In addition to helping women from around the globe, Raven + Lily give 1% of their sales back to communities here in the USA that support women’s rights, abuse survivors and the black lives matter movement. If you want to get beautiful accessories while supporting women, as well as Black Lives Matter during Black History Month and beyond, Raven + Lily is the perfect brand for you.

“Dress in protest” says this london-based brand, founded by duo Sophie Slater and Sarah Neville in 2014. They’re helping you live up to their motto not only stylishly but also ethically and sustainably. They specialize in slow shopping as opposed to fast fashion, and like other sustainable brands, utilize wood cellulose, bamboo and recycled polyester. All of their employees are hired in partnership with charities from East London, and paid a fair wage. During the pandemic there specializing in organic cotton sweatshirts and t-shirts for comfy at home lounging, with a couple of their signature funky prints mixed in, like their new bone print which I love. For the safety of their employees, their factories are currently closed so you’ll have to wait a bit for your garments but it’s definitely worth it.