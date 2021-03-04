Meet the Newest Face of Estee Lauder: Ana de Armas

On February 26, 2021, the beauty company Estee Lauder announced it had signed actress Ana de Armas as its newest global ambassador. Since then, Armas has been sharing her beauty tips and tricks for fans of both her and Estee Lauder.

In an interview with Daily Mail on March 2, 2021, Armas opened up about being named an ambassador as well as answering questions from fans.

The 32-year-old actress shared that her beauty looks are typically very simple and always meant to highlight the natural features of her face. But if she had to pick anything to really emphasize, a bold red lip would be her first choice to make a statement.

She also noted that the one beauty product she can’t live without is mascara.

Beyond beauty, Ana de Armas has been making headlines lately as a rising movie star. In 2019, she starred as Marta Cabrera in the Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated movie Knives Out. And in October of 2021, Armas will be on the big screen as Paloma in No Time to Die, the latest Bond film.

Armas’s acting career began in 2006 in her native Cuba and continued in Spain until she moved to Los Angeles in 2014. Her first major appearance in a film in the United States was in 2015 for the movie Knock Knock.

Other films she has appeared in include War Dogs in 2016 and Bladerunner 2049 in 2017. Thanks to all of these appearances, Armas has become a global name for her work on the screen and off.

The new Estee Lauder campaign for Armas is currently underway. While there are bound to be plenty of products for Armas to be the face of, on March 3, 2021, she appeared in her very first commercial for the beauty brand.

In it, she is seen in multiple locations, each more flirtatious than the last. Starting in a grand mansion and rolling on a bed, to then running across a beautiful beach hand in hand with her mysterious male costar.

The commercial ends in a grove of magnolia trees and Armas in a gorgeous pink gown. Finally, the fragrance Beautiful Magnolia appears.

The brand announced on Instagram that this would be one of the first products Ana de Armas would be the face of this new fragrance.

According to the brand, Beautiful Magnolia is, ‘…everything we love most about #flowers to bring you a modern #floralfragrance that’s fresh, youthful, and unapologetically feminine.’

This passionate commercial comes off the heels of Armas’s breakup with actor Ben Afflick in December 2020.

Headlines urge Affleck to look away from the commercial as she flirts and runs around with her costar. There are dozens of moments that support this throughout the commercial, especially when Armas and her costar kiss at sunset soaking wet in a pool.

No doubt all of this exposure for Armas will help elevate her to even higher levels of fame as she continues to lead the way for Estee Lauder products. Fans of both the beauty company and the actress will want to keep an eye out for even more.