Friday morning, Good Morning America released the latest teaser for Oprah’s upcoming primetime interview with the Sussexes. While brief, the exchange reveals that until recently, Meghan and Harry weren’t allowed to speak publicly without a royal communications team by their side.

Oprah recalls first reaching out to Meghan for an interview in February or March 2018 before the royal wedding. The Dutchess turned down the opportunity, saying it “wasn’t the right time,” prompting Oprah to ask, “What is right about this time?” After a long pause, Meghan replies, “Well, so many things. That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.”

In a clip released March 3, Oprah asks, “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Meghan calmly responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean … there is a lot that has been lost already.”

While Buckingham Palace refuses to comment on “speculative reporting,” unnamed sources have approached The Times of London with a 2018 bullying complaint made against Meghan. It cites she “drove out” two personal assistants and “humiliated” a third staff member.

The allegations were just what the Palace needed to involve themselves. A statement from the family’s HR team reads, “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.” A formal investigation is in order. According to GMA, Meghan feels the probe is “a calculated smear campaign.”

GMA correspondent James Logman was quick to recall the Royal family’s protection of Prince Andrew when he faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2019. Are there double standards at play in the Royal Household?

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 P.M. Eastern on CBS. If you don’t have cable, it will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.