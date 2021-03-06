Four Ways to Make Starting College Life Easier

Graduating high school and then immediately transitioning to college can be difficult. College is nothing like high school, so the change can be stressful. It’s also not uncommon for freshmen feel overwhelmed. However, even though it’s a huge change, your first month of college doesn’t need to be wracked with stress. Turning over the next chapter of your life should be an exciting and memorable time. Here are ways to make your new life in college easier.

Start Saving Your Funds

Balancing your work with your school life can be difficult. However, it might be the only way you can pay off your tuition and student loans. You might think that you won’t have any money to yourself afterwards. While it’s true you may not have as much money to yourself as before, now is the perfect time to start saving. Think of saving money as creating a budget; you take an amount of money and put it in a savings account. The money you save will accrue up over time. How you choose to spend it is up to you, but no one, especially a college student, should never be without some form of financial security.

Learn to Pace Yourself

Anyone who has graduated college or is continuing their career will tell you that rushing never ends well. All it does is cause unnecessary chaos and makes it difficult to focus. Remember to take your time and only take on as much as you can handle. If you feel swamped with all your responsibilities, take a break. Learning how to pace yourself can help you avoid making mistakes while maximizing your efficiency.

Get an E-Bike

This applies to people regardless if they live on a college campus or do college online. Getting yourself an e-bike may not seem like it’s important. However, you’d be surprised how much of a burden it can take off your shoulder. Whether you live on campus or at home, you need some way to get around. Driving a car is the most efficient way to go to and from places. But, owning a car is an investment and can cost you a lot of money. The monthly payments on the car loan, the rapid accumulation of gas prices and the costs of maintenance can put a huge dent in your finances.

An e-bike can alleviate of the financial responsibility that comes with owning a car. It’s much cheaper, helps you get around faster, is a great form of exercise and comes fully-loaded with a small engine. The point of an e-bike is to make it easier to operate with propulsion and traction while still giving you the experience of riding a bike.

Ask for Help

One of the biggest mistakes people make while in college is thinking they can do everything by themselves. Going to college is ultimately how you learn to be independent, but you shouldn’t take it to the extreme. If something is giving you trouble, albeit school work or something in your daily routine, don’t be afraid to ask for help. If you’re at home, ask one of your family members. For those who live on campus, try asking your roommate or one of your friends. The most important thing is feeling confident and being successful in college.