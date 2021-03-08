10 Self-Help Books To Read For Daily Motivation

Who doesn’t love a good self-help book? Whether you’re looking for work advice, life direction, help with forming habits or some daily inspiration – self-help books are the place to start. This genre is rapidly expanding with so many incredible books on the market today. Some are cheesy and light-hearted, while others get down to the real-life tough stuff. It’s up to you to find what works best for you. Either way, it’s plain and simple – self-help books make you feel great.

The self-help genre has been around forever. These books have long served as a guide to emotional and behavioral life. Today, self-help books take many forms and are written about many different things. Usually focusing on popular psychology, like human behavior, relationships and mental health, self-help books are written in an easy-to-read and interesting way.

Some take the form of your personal therapist, guiding you through life while providing emotional support. While others act as a strict teacher, laying down ground rules while encouraging you every day. You can find self-help books about intense psychological topics like depression, anxiety, destructive habits and emotional behaviors. Romance, happiness, confidence and practicing gratitude are other, more light-hearted topics. Self-help books serve as an entertaining and productive way to enhance your everyday life.

It may take some trial-and-error in finding the right book for you, but if you’re ready to take that step and commit, it will be worth it. Whatever it is in life you’re looking to improve on, you can find a book to guide you.

This list takes a look at 10 inspiring self-help books on the market today. Each with its own flavor, these books are best-sellers for a reason.

Author Dan Harris writes his book is about, “How I tamed the voice in my head, reduced stress without losing my edge and found self-help that actually works — a true story.”

Rachel Hollis explains how women too often don’t live up to their full potential. In this book, she sounds a wake-up call, teaching women how to learn who they are and what they want with no fear or guilt holding them back.

In this viral speech, speaking of the principles in his book, Admiral William H. McRaven says, “If you wanna change the world, start off by making your bed. If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and will encourage you to do another task, and another, and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed.”

Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist, national advice columnist and New York Times best-selling author. In her thought-provoking book, Gottlieb writes about the world of therapy and encourages readers to challenge themselves.

Author Ann Shocket teaches readers to, “Embrace the mess, work your side hustle, find a monumental relationship, and become the badass babe you were meant to be.”

As a number one international best-seller, Neil Pasricha’s book teaches readers the Nine Secrets to Happiness. Pasricha illustrates the happiness equation as, “want nothing + do anything = have everything.”

In her book, author Cheryl Strayed acknowledges how life can simply be hard. Nevertheless, she provides us the tools to handle everything in life that might come our way.

If you are looking to, “escape 9-5, live anywhere, and join the new rich,” this book is for you. Author Timothy Ferris teaches readers how to forget the traditional life plan and seek greatness.

Creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, Shonda Rhimes, recounts how only saying ‘yes’ for one whole year had a drastic impact on her life — and how it can for you too.

In her book, Jen Sincero teaches readers, “How to stop doubting your greatness and start living an awesome life.” This book serves as the ultimate how-to guide for life.