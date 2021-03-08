Since March is Women’s History Month, we should celebrate it by talking about some of the best famous female figures. Let’s celebrate some of the most amazing women in the world right now. Specifically, the women in the music industry.

While artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Madonna get all the credit they deserve, some female artists unfortunately haven’t gotten that recognition. Even though these artists are amazingly talented.

Here are the most underrated female music artists right now. After reading this article, check them out on whatever music streaming service you use!

Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ are an iconic electro pop, pop rock, alternative sister musical duo. They have been writing and making amazing music since they were in middle school. You might know them from all those songs that used to be on Disney Channel in the mid-2000s. However, they started their comeback and new era in 2017, and haven’t let up since, releasing two EPs and a bunch of new songs. They’ve even given updates to some of their older songs, and did a 12 hour livestream this past June.

Songs of theirs to listen to: “Listen!!!”, “Pretty Places”, “The Distance”, and “Star Maps” if you want to check out their newer stuff. If you want to be nostalgic, “Potential Breakup Song”, “Rush”, “Bullseye”, and “Like Woah” are classics.

Ally Brooke

This former “Fifth Harmony” member is making a lot of strides in her solo career. In addition to competing on “Dancing With The Stars“, hosting events honoring Selena, writing an autobiography, appearing on Blue’s Clues, and performing at Miss Universe, she’s making incredible music. Ally is also very passionate about charity work. She is an ambassador for March Of Dimes, and is outspoken about many social issues.

Songs of hers to listen to: “No Good”, “All Night” (with Afrojack), “Higher” (with Matoma)

Jessie J

She’s got more songs than just “Bang Bang” people! And she has an incredible voice, as well as being a great songwriter. What more do you want? More importantly, what more do you need from an artist?

Songs of hers to listen to: “Sweet Talker”, “Fire”, “Queen”, “Big White Room”, “Domino”

Little Mix

One of the best girl groups of all time. Or at least the best girl group in recent years. Put together as a group on The X Factor, they managed to win their season, and have been putting out hits ever since.

Songs of theirs to listen to: “Move”, “Happiness”, “Sweet Melody”, “Wasabi”, “Love Me Like You”, “No More Sad Songs”

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers broke on to the scene in 2016, when Pharell Williams covered one of her songs. The next year, she signed to a label, released her debut EP, and made her television debut. Her 2019 debut album got her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. She brings a sense of blues to her indie-pop sound, and has a unique sound.

Songs of hers to listen to: “Light On”, “Love You For A Long Time”, “Alaska”

Melanie C

You might know Melanie Chisholm, or Melanie C, better as Mel C or “Sporty Spice” from The Spice Girls. While she might have been the most under appreciated Spice Girl, Melanie C has had a really successful solo music career. She’s got a great voice, and has some great songs to check out.

Songs of hers to listen to: “Anymore”, “Dear Life”, “I Turn To You”

Runaway June

This country trio had the amazing opportunity to open for Carrie Underwood, so you know they’re the real deal. In a time where female country artists are often overlooked in favor of male ones, they need support from listeners. And Runaway June is a great band to support. Their lyrics are creative, they’re talented musicians, and one of them is related to John Wayne. How do you not love that?

Songs of theirs to listen to: “Buy My Own Drinks”, “Lipstick”, “Head Over Heels”