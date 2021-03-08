Since March is Women’s History Month, it’s time to celebrate all the amazing things women have done. One way to celebrate is listening to some classic girl power anthems. Those songs that empower women, and make you feel strong.

Here are some girl power anthems to add to your playlists.

“Fighter” Christina Aguilera

If you need a song to inspire you, and to help get you through a rough patch, this is the one you should listen to. “Fighter” is all about taking all your negative experiences, and using them to move yourself forward.

“Can’t Hold Us Down” Christina Aguilera & Lil Kim

Another jam from Xtina, but this one has Lil Kim with her. This song is all about the double standards and sexism women face in society. However, it encourages women to fight back against sexism, speak out, and support each other.

“Independent Women Pt. 1” Destiny’s Child

A song by one of the biggest and most iconic girl groups, and a song from the original “Charlie’s Angels” soundtracks, this song already screams girl power. This song encourages women to be independent, and not always needing to rely on men to buy them gifts or provide for them.

Flawless – Beyonce

Beyonce‘s more well-known girl power hit from her solo career might be Run The World (Girls), but this hit from her visual self-titled album is just as empowering & catchy. Flawless features an excerpt from speaker Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche’s famous TEDX speech “We Should All Be Feminists.” The song breaks down gender expectations, and empowers women to not just see themselves as wives, and to always see themselves as flawless.

“Wings” Little Mix

Most of Little Mix’s catalogue is all female empowerment anthems, and their breakout single is a great example of it. It is a fun, bouncy, pop anthem, and reminds us all that out “wings are made to fly!”

“Buy My Own Drinks” Runaway June

The country music industry unfortunately is riddled with sexism. Some radio stations are not even allowed to play songs by female artists back-to-back. Luckily, female country artists are fighting back, and are releasing music with empowering messages. “Buy My Own Drinks” is about how to rebound after a rough breakup, and encourages women to go out and have fun on their own. We can buy our own drinks!

“Girl In A Country Song” Maddie & Tae

Another female-lead country song, however this one is about a different topic all together. The song and its corresponding video take aim at the “bro country” songs that get popular. It talks about all the stereotypes and storylines in these songs, particularly how women are described in the lyrics. This song even had an NPR article written about it.

“Queen” Jessie J

The title says it all. This is a song all about self-love and empowerment. It’s a great listen for when you need a pick-me-up, and need to feel confident in yourself.

“Express Yourself” Madonna

Madonna is one of the most influential artists of all time. She also is a feminist icon, breaking barriers for women in the media, especially in music. And this song is a great example of that. “Express Yourself” is all about not settling for anything that isn’t the best, and inspires women to assert themselves and go after what they want. For a song released in the ’80s, it’s pretty progressive.

“Respect” Aretha Franklin

While this song might originally be from Otis Redding, we all know it as the Queen Of Soul’s song. This song is about, well, respect. It’s about making sure that everyone around you, mainly your significant other, gives you the respect you deserve.