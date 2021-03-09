5 Tips To Help You Succeed In Your WFH Life

For most of us, days have been looking quite similar; wake up, work from home, go to bed — the same routine that has most of us stuck in our homes for way too many hours of the day. To maintain our mental well-being and productivity, we must find ways to separate work time and personal time — even though they are so connected. We must find a work-life balance.

The work-from-home, or WFH, life definitely has its benefits — no commute, extra sleep, meals at home. Many of us have become accustomed to this new lifestyle and enjoy it, while others feel stuck — it is no easy task being home all day, every day.

As humans, we need stimulation. We need to move during the day for mental clarity, set our intentions for optimal productivity and interact with people for our social wellness. The WFH life can discourage this — in all of us!

Finding a work-life balance means separating your work life from your home life, especially when they are so intertwined. This balance is vital to our work capabilities, maintaining relationships and tackling our mental wellness.

Separating work from home is essential to maintain well-being and achieve high levels of productivity. Here are some tips to maximize our work-from-home capabilities.

Get Dressed Every Morning

It is very important to get ourselves ready every morning. When we roll out of bed and log straight onto work, our minds are not separating relaxing time from productive time and this can hurt the quantity and quality of our work. For some this means work pants and a blazer and for others, it’s a comfy matching set — either way works! We are getting out of our sleeping clothes and setting up for a day of productivity.

Keep a Daily To-Do List

Keeping a to-do list is one of the most helpful ways to optimize daily productivity. Each morning, write down a list of things that absolutely need to get done that day. Personally, I like to rank my tasks by how essential they are. Not only does this help exponentially with keeping you on track for the day, but it’s also very reinforcing getting to cross a task out when it’s done!

Set Up A Designated Work Space

According to a Harvard Business Review, “Unless you are careful to maintain boundaries, you may start to feel like you’re always at work and losing a place to come home to.” Setting up a designated workspace can look different for everyone. For some, it’s in a home office and for others, it’s at the kitchen table. Wherever it is, getting work done will be a lot more efficient and better for our mind this way.

Move Your Body

Moving your body throughout the day is vital. It provides mental clarity and allows for even greater levels of productivity. You can start your day with a walk, take a gym break or go for a nighttime run. Do what you love to do and what makes you feel your best. Get up and get out, give your body a break.

Save Time For Social Interaction

As humans, social interaction is absolutely vital. We need and crave communication. This one is essential for our well-being. Set up a time, during your workday, to take a break and call a family member or friend. This will allow for a mental break and a sense of connection with your loved ones.