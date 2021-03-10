Top 10 Cartoons Young Adults Should Watch In 2021

Who doesn’t remember waking up on the weekends to watch cartoons? Each morning would be a treat to see animated characters going on amazing adventures or just doing random funny things to make us all laugh like crazy.

Sadly, though, many of us have grown into young adults and likely don’t watch these shows anymore. But why stop? Cartoons are a great way to escape from reality and many of the stories they tell are ones anyone can relate to in some way.

This list dives into 10 cartoons that young adults can watch today that have heartwarming stories and characters that we all can see ourselves in.

Gravity Falls (2012)

This cartoon from Disney became one of the first cartoons to blow everyone away in the 2010s. The story of Dipper and Mabel as they solve the mystery of Gravity Falls is intriguing and fun to watch. It keeps you guessing until the very end and then leaves you with that warm feeling of love for family.

Steven Universe (2013)

Another standout cartoon from the 2010s, Steven Universe, and its subsequent movie and sequel series are worth every minute. The show followed Steven and his journey as he learned more about himself and the strange world his mother came from. It teaches love and acceptance of who we are.

Regular Show (2010)

This show is arguably not for kids. It’s weird and chaotic, and every episode takes some kind of strange turn. Despite that, it’s so much fun to watch with friends. This is one of the only shows that doesn’t really have much of a message to teach anyone, instead, it’s a great background show to have while playing games or just hanging out with friends.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

Strange to think a show like this would end up on this list but really it’s a great reboot of the 80s and 2000s version from childhood. But it’s a fantastic show overall, the adventures the turtles go on are so much fun to watch. Each character is unique with something to give to each episode. Absolutely worth watching even as an adult.

Teen Titans (2003)

Let’s go back to childhood to find one of the best cartoons of the era. Teen Titans is an absolute classic that is worth watching again and again. While each titan is different they teach us how to love and appreciate ourselves no matter what we look like or where we are from. Plus the growing romance between Robin and Starfire is so much fun to watch now.

Infinity Train (2019)

The newest cartoon on the list for good reasons. Each season follows different characters as they journey through this odd train that goes on forever and ever. They’re trapped for different reasons and can only be released by finding a new sense of life. This show deserves all of the attention it is has been getting.

Adventure Time (2010)

Another oddball cartoon, but the heart of it is so worth it. Once you get past the first two seasons, and really you don’t need to watch them, Adventure Time really opens up and shows what it is made of. The ending of the series left it on a great note. HBO Max is currently making episodes about these characters post the end of the series, they are all worth watching right now too.

The Legend of Korra (2012)

Don’t worry this show’s predecessor is on this list. As different as this was from the original series, it is worth watching. Korra’s journey is one any of us can relate to for several reasons. The way it explores PTSD, trauma, and emotional growth is worth it. Plus its Avatar related and that’s more than enough of a reason to watch.

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

The only miniseries on the list, Over the Garden Wall, captures a beautiful story with some of the best music ever heard in a cartoon. Greg and Wurt’s travels through the Unknown are a great example of a coming of age story. Watching Wurt go from fearful to bold in such a short amount of time is incredible to watch. Not only that, the Halloween and fall vibes it gives off make it a perfect addition to yearly watches.

Avatar the Last Airbender (2005)

Timeless and the one show that is rewatched dozens and dozens of times. Anyone who grew up watching this show will always remember it and now that it’s on Netflix, it can be rewatched hundreds of times over. The story is perfect, the music is epic, and the characters are reflections of ourselves. Fans can now look forward to more from the creators after the original channel Nickelodeon announced it was opening an Avatar Studios to create more in the Avatar universe.

Cartoons are not just for kids. They’re fantastic works of art that can inspire us to be the best people we can be. Not only that, they are a great way to escape any of life’s more troubling moments.