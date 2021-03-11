St. Patrick’s Day Gift Ideas For the Lucky People In Your Life

St. Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday to celebrate with friends and family. It doesn’t really matter if you’re Irish but it certainly helps to have some heritage to celebrate!

With that in mind, it is also a great way to give back to the lucky friends and family in your life. Consider some of the following little gifts to give them this holiday!

Something Green!

Green plants like succulents are a great idea to give those lucky people some pops of the important color in their lives! They’re also low maintenance and are an excellent addition to any space for pretty and bright decor!

A green water bottle, like a hydro flask, is another simple and fun idea for a gift. Not only are they super cute, but these water bottles are also some of the best out there. The ice rarely melts, even under a hot sun. Other alternatives can work too, but really these are the best and you can decorate them with adorable stickers!

Following the water bottle, a coffee mug is another easy and simple gift that any friend would love. There are plenty of options out there from mass-made mugs to supporting small shops on places like Etsy. Shopping small right now is a better option to support people who are trying to make a living during the pandemic. Plus a personal and unique mug would be a great thing to add to either start a collection or add to one.

Something Gold!

Gold gifts are a perfect complement to any green gifts given! Gold nail polish is a perfect small item that any friend would love to have and look great for nails. Whether it’s super sparkly or chunky glitter, the gold polish is an awesome idea to represent gold coins!

A gold bracelet or really any gold jewelry is another perfect gold piece for whoever you’re gifting this holiday. Smaller necklaces and dainty bracelets always look timeless, and gold earrings can either make a statement or be sophisticated additions to an outfit.

Since bars are still closed and partying on St. Patrick’s Day is strongly discouraged, taking the day for some self-care is a perfect way to spend the day. Why not include some gold face masks or gold eye treatments for you and your friends to do while being safe inside. Have a little spa day with some gold accents and give your friends a few extras for fun!

Something Yummy!

Please remember to drink responsibly! For anyone over 21, the best St. Patrick’s Day gift is hands down some good ol’ Guinness beer. This drink is Irish to the max and must be drunk on St. Patrick’s Day when possible.

Following the theme of good Irish drinks, another delicious drink to gift is the classic Irish whiskey Jameson. A whole bottle can be a little pricey so smaller bottles are a good alternative and ensure your friends aren’t drinking too much. Or share a bottle, that works too. But stay safe and drink responsibly!

Gifting the lucky people in your life for St. Patrick’s Day is a great way to show your appreciation for such a fun holiday. Hopefully, these suggestions will give some great ideas for gifts!