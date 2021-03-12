5 New Drinks To Order At Starbucks

If you’re feeling stuck in a rut with your Starbucks drinks, I get it. It’s so easy to get the same 3 things every time you go, but maybe it’s time to switch it up? Perhaps you can ask your barista to give you a ‘surprise me drink’, but that doesn’t always work out since the barista doesn’t know what you like. You can always look on Facebook, Tik Tok, Pinterest, or other social media for suggestions, and that’s probably the best place to look. I will be going over what drinks are popular, new things to try, and how to order them so you can treat yourself the next time you are at Starbucks. (Plus, if you don’t end up liking the drink you ordered, the Starbucks Barista should replace them for free.)

The Starbucks Drinks to Try

1. Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

This one is a new release from Starbucks and it’s sooo good. If you like lightly sweet drinks and can’t drink milk, this one is perfect for you! It comes with blonde espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, and oat milk. It’s a perfect mix of ingredients and it tastes like breakfast in a cup. If it’s not sweet enough for you, I would recommend adding white mocha, cinnamon dolce, or vanilla syrup.

2. Strawberry Acai Refresher

This may not sound like much, but hear me out! You can do a lot with this drink. Some recommendations are, add lemonade and peach juice for a different refreshing taste. If those ingredients are not to your liking, add lemonade and raspberry syrup. One last thing to try is adding green tea instead of water for a strawberry green tea.

3. Iced White Chocolate Mocha with Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam

This one has been blowing up the internet for a while! If you haven’t tried it yet, here’s what you’re missing! Order an ice white chocolate mocha, no whip, and sweet cream foam. You can always add cinnamon dolce syrup for a new twist, caramel drizzle, or blonde espresso for a new flavor.

4. Oreo Frappuccino

This one is super good and satisfies that chocolate craving! Here’s how to order; ask for a mocha cookie crumble frappuccino with white mocha instead of regular mocha. It’s that simple! If you like it a little sweeter, make sure to ask for some caramel drizzle or extra whip cream. (If you’re worried about wasting some of the drink, ask for it in a bigger size cup. There’s no upcharge for that, plus you get more whip and drink!)

5. Black and White Mocha

Hot, ice, or blended, this one is sure to make the chocolate lovers happy! All you have to do is order, a white mocha with regular mocha, half pumps of each. This one can come in hot, iced, or as a frappuccino, so you can be happy no matter what you do.