3 Great Ways to Help Pay for Your College Education

When you finally reach your senior year in high school you come to a time of important milestones and big events. The daily routine of waking up way too early to head off to classes is still there, but the days are also filled with rites of passage and the anticipation of what’s to come. There’s your final homecoming football game in the fall, invitations for senior prom and fun, treasured moments at parties with your high school friends. Soon, you know, high school graduation will be here.

In the midst of all that is going on during senior year, a new sun is dawning on the horizon. If you are planning to go to college, you’ll be researching schools, filling out applications and writing the all-important college essay too. You’ll need to visit your top choice universities so you can really get a sense for the school and see how campus life feels there. When your first acceptance letter arrives, you’ll feel elation and enjoy the celebrations when you get your first ‘Yes’.

Paying for Your University Degree

Once the euphoria at getting into your favorite college has worn off, a new reality sets in. Yes, there is still excitement, but there’s also a growing realization of just how expensive a four-year college education is. Over the years, the cost of tuition, room and board, fees and books has risen far in excess of inflation. Years ago, you could actually pay for your degree by working a job during school. Now that is no longer possible. One of the best ways to pay for the high cost of a college education is to get a student loan from a private lender. With private loans, you’ll be able to get the money you need now and pay for your education over time. If you use an online student loan calculator, you’ll be able to know how much to budget for your monthly loan payments after graduation.

Start a Tech Business

Many students try to work a part-time job during the school year to help make ends meet. While there are many jobs available in most university towns, they typically pay minimum wage. If you are working for low wages, you’ll never get ahead. To truly make the money you need you could set up a tech services company and sell your services locally and across the world. Once you enroll at your university, immediately sign up for technical classes in programming, app development and graphics design. With this background, you can create a startup and begin building a portfolio by initially doing work for local firms at a reduced rate. As your portfolio and your confidence grows, you’ll be able to charge higher rates and begin to tackle more advanced projects that bring in extra cash to cover tuition.

Reduce Your Room and Board Costs

Colleges are certainly there to offer you a great education that will jumpstart your career. Unfortunately, they are also there to make money on you. One of the ways they do this, on top of high tuition rates, is to offer room and board packages that cost far more than they should. For instance, at some schools, you’ll pay an average of $24 per day for your food alone. You can dramatically reduce your university housing and meal costs by renting an off-campus apartment near the university. If you split the rent between three or four roommates, you’ll each have your own private bedroom and bathroom and it will cost far less than the dorms. There will also be a full kitchen, so you can save even more money by shopping grocery store sales and taking turns preparing great meals that you can share.