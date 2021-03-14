Grammy Awards 2021: Who Will Win?

This Sunday March 14, 2021, the 2021 Grammy Music Awards will air on CBS. The show will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. There is a staggering lineup of performances for the night including Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Post Malone, and more!

Below are some predictions and potential upsets for this year’s awards ceremony. Who will take home the trophy? Who will be left out? Tune in Sunday to find out!

Album of the Year

Predicted win: “Folklore” Taylor Swift

Potential upset: “Future Nostalgia” Dua Lipa

If voters decide to award Taylor Swift for her latest entry, then she would become the first female artist to win AOTY three times. She could join the ranks of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon. However, Dua Lipa could sweep in for this one if voters decide that “Evermore” is a cheap follow-up to the new indie-rock sound Swift is putting out now. Dua Lipa’s 70s inspired album is still great, but the pure skill of Swift’s songwriting is where she deserves this one.

Record of the Year

Predicted win: “Black Parade” Beyoncé

Potential upset: “Everything I Wanted” Billie Eilish

The Grammys have some reconciling to do with Beyoncé this year. She leads with nine nominations and deserves the win here with “Black Parade”. Its celebration of black culture is a definitive ROTY contender. There aren’t likely to be any upsets, but if there was one it would likely be Billie Eilish. After sweeping the 2020 Grammys, Eilish could steal this one with the melancholy sounds of “Everything I Wanted”. But it’s unlikely.

Song of the Year

Predicted win: “Cardigan” Taylor Swift

Potential upset: “Black Parade” Beyoncé

Song of the year and ROTY have coincided six times over. But with the beauty of Swift’s songwriting in “Cardigan”, it’s likely to take the win. However, if voters decide to coincide again, then this will go to Beyoncé. If “Folklore” doesn’t take AOTY, then “Cardigan” at least deserves to take this one. The achingly gorgeous lyrics are what make this song so beautiful. Many see Swift’s indie-rock style as a new era for her music and a launching point for the rest of her career.

Best New Artist

Predicted win: Megan Thee Stallion

Potential upset: Phoebe Bridgers

Despite Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea getting nominations for Best New Artist in years past, there has only been one female rapper to win the award. Now, Houston MC Megan Thee Stallion is a strong contender to be the second. Her style and charm on the stage make her the top contender. Combine that with her killer songs and collaborations with Cardi B, it’s a clear choice. The only potential upset is guitar smashing Phoebe Bridgers. She is nominated for Best Rock Song “Kyoko” and is a critic favorite.

*Disclaimer* As with any predictions, only the final awards show will decide the true winners. These predictions can either be 100% accurate or dead wrong. Only the voters can decide now. Be sure to tune in to the Grammy Music Awards on Sunday, March 14, on CBS at 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST.