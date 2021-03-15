4 Cool Ways To Wear Green On St. Patrick’s Day 2021

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up fast, and whether you’re actually Irish or just like the beer, that means you’re gonna get pinched if you don’t add a touch of green to your closet. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is privy to the same cutesy, shamrock-infested garb that will get thrown out or stored in an attic every March 18th. The good news is that there are a few elegant and festive ways to wear green that we’ve rounded up. Read on for some festive green accessory ideas that aren’t a “Kiss Me I’m Irish” t-shirt.

Natural Resin Jewelry

Saint Patrick’s Day with its love of shamrocks is the perfect holiday for nature-inspired jewelry. Resin jewelry became an absolute must-have a couple of years ago, there’s something about being able to wear actual pressed flowers that really appeals to most people. In addition to these pastel favorites, resin jewelry can be done with a variety of green plants such as different ferns, rosemary and moss. These are usually pretty affordable and seamless in any accessory collection. If you prefer something more subtle, you can go with a simple moss resin ring or a dainty pair of earrings. And if that’s not enough to avoid getting pinched, go with a larger cuff and you’ll still look wonderful.

Collar Clips

If you’re looking for some more vintage-inspired accessories, collar clips or studs are a great choice. They originally became popular in the 50s with the preppy crowd who used them to hold their cardigans in place with a chain. The modern resurgence of prep style means that these helpful little beauties are due for a comeback and a number of retailers have responded. Etsy in particular is full of cute little collar accessories in every shape and color imaginable. If you want something more modern, you can go with a minimalist look like these or make your vintage inspiration more direct with some cool vintage clips like these.

Green Velvet

Velvet might not be the most obvious choice for spring, but it’s long been considered a luxurious and elegant material in a variety of colors from blood red to baby blue. If you’re not afraid to go a little bolder, it might be time to get that green velvet dress you wore two Christmases ago out of your closet. Or if you’re looking for something a little more subtle, try a pair of green velvet booties, a blazer or a vintage smoking jacket.

Vintage Military Pieces

If your wardrobe has taken a more utilitarian turn since the pandemic started, you’re not alone. Luckily for you, khaki and olive green have been military staples for decades if not longer. Depending on your taste, this might come in the form of an elegant olive green trench coat or if you want something closer to the real deal, you can hit up your local Army Surplus Store to get tons of authentic modern military wear, even on a shoestring budget. This a great option if for green pieces you’ll be proud to wear again, especially if you love the 40s or the 90s.