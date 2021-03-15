5 Books to Read Before They Hit the Silver Screen

Want an inside look at some of 2021’s most anticipated TV and film releases? Read these books for the inspiration behind them.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Release date: Unknown

The first book on our list is a guaranteed page-turner and soon-to-be 13 part Amazon series. Author Taylor Jenkins Reid brilliantly captures the ups and downs of forming a rock band in the 1970s—sex, drugs and all. Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, the musical duo at the center of Reid’s story, are an unlikely pair. Apart, they’re self-destructive and wildly opinionated. But together, they create the best music you’ve (n)ever heard.

Amazon’s adaptation is produced by Reese Witherspoon and stars Riley Keough, granddaughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. Original music is also in the works!

The House of Gucci

Release date: November 24, 2021

Sara Gay Forden’s The House of Gucci opens with the brutal 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the company’s founder. In 1998, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli was sentenced to 29 years in prison for arranging the attack. Forden’s detailed account explores Patrizia’s motives and documents the rise and near fall of the Gucci dynasty.

Production of the adaptation is currently underway. Directed by Ridley Scott, the major motion picture stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino among others. Lady Gaga shared this glamorous behind-the-scenes shot on March 9.

The Woman in the Window

Release date: May 14, 2021

A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window is a gripping Hitchcockian thriller about an agoraphobic woman who believes she witnessed a crime in her neighbor’s home. Anna Fox, a psychologist, spends her days drinking wine and reminiscing about happier times. Soon after a family moves in across the street, she notices something peculiar. Finn takes the reader on a psychological roller coaster as Anna grapples with what she’s seen and the secrets it brings to light.

The adaptation is directed by Joe Wright and stars Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. It’s set to land on Netflix this spring.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Release date: Sometime in 2021

Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing spent an unbelievable 125 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The story takes place in Barkley Cove, a quiet coastal town in North Carolina during the 1960s. Kya, the “marsh girl”, is left to fend for herself at a young age. She lacks proper education and subsequently faces the rumors and harsh judgment of her neighbors. So, when the body of a local hotshot is discovered, Kya becomes the prime suspect.

The breakout star of Sally Rooney’s novel, Normal People, Daisy Edgar-Jones, will play Kya in the upcoming film.

Dear Zoe

Release date: Unknown

On September 11, 2001, a day already defined by immense tragedy, Tess DeNunzio’s sister Zoe is killed by a hit-and-run. Fifteen-year-old Tess writes a letter to Zoe, grieving her loss and contemplating her own place in the world. Author Phillip Beard tells a heartbreaking story but manages to teach the reader something powerful about themselves along the way. Dear Zoe has a narrator who holds nothing back, making for a particularly moving coming-of-age drama.

The book’s adaptation is in post-production with a possible 2021 release date.