Top 5 Fashion Trends That Are Coming Back In 2021

Fashion is something that always comes back around, but what exactly is coming back in 2021? Don’t worry, this article has you covered if you want to participate in the top trends that are going to be seen all the time in 2021. Let’s begin!

1. Color Block Jackets

Bright colors are something that has been coming back in the past few years, but 2021 is definitely the time to bring back some ’80s/’90s vibes. Thankfully, color block jackets like this, anyone can wear them, it is not specifically only a men’s clothing item. You can pair this to brighten up an outfit if you are going for straight neutrals (like pictured). You can find jackets like this one here.

2. Chunky Platform Sneakers

Chunky platform sneakers have been seen like crazy since 2019 and more people continue to join the trend. Chunky platform sneakers were a huge trend in the ’90s and are making a bigger comeback in 2021. You can find shoes like this here.

3. Biker Shorts

Biker shorts have also recently come to the light again as many popular celebrities have worn them as well spiking sales for a lot of companies. Some of the celebrities that have been spotted wearing biker shorts are the Kardashians, the Jenners, Katy Perry, and more. Biker shorts are a great pair of clothing to wear if you are going to work out, or just run some errands because, like yoga pants, that came to popularity, biker shorts can be used for other reasons than what their main purpose was. You can find some biker shorts here.

4. Acid-Wash Jeans

Jeans are such a staple item that no matter what kind of jeans (acid wash, regular, bootcut, slim, etc.) are always going to be in style. Acid wash jeans became very popular in the ’80s but they started in the ’60s with surfer culture. In the surfer culture, people became annoyed and tired of the sun constantly fading their jeans so they turned to chlorine bleach so the jeans were already faded. You can find some acid-wash jeans here.

5. Statement Belts

Statement belts always give the outfit some type of added spice no matter what you are wearing. Statement belts became popular in the ’80s and have since made their appearance in outfits. A lot of celebrities have been spotted wearing statement belts like Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and more. You can find statement belts here.