Top 5 Fashion Items To Have For Your Upcoming Vacation

You just planned your vacation, it’s time to get away, but what do you pack? Luckily if you are going somewhere warm for your upcoming vacation, this top 5 list has you covered!

1. Sandals

Of course, sandals are going to be one of the top items that you need to pack for your upcoming vacation, but not the basic flip-flop sandals that everyone wears. To make you and your outfit stand out from others, get some sandals that are different, (like pictured above), you can find any sandals for any outfit, you just have to really look through some shoes.

2. One Piece Bathing Suit

One-piece bathing suits have really come into style the last few years because they are not only super cute, but there are tons of different styles that you can choose from. Some styles are pictured above of how many different ways you can wear one-piece bathing suits, although you might get some funky tan lines. If you still prefer two-piece bathing suits, that’s also totally fine!

3. Hats

Hats are something that a lot of people forget when they are going on a warm vacation to the beach. Having a hat is something that is multipurpose. For one, you can get a really cute outfit to complete your look for the beach. Secondly, hats protect you from the sun so you won’t get a lot of sun on your face, your scalp, and won’t get sun directly in your eyes.

4. Casual Outift

Having a casual outfit is always a must. You can wear this outfit if you are going out to eat, on a shopping day, or something to wear if you want to walk on the beach during the evening. Also, a bonus is it’s a cute outfit to take pictures in for some memories to have and to put on your social media platforms if you want.

5. Extra Outfits

When you are going on vacation, it is sometimes helpful to pack a couple of extra outfits just in case something goes wrong and you need another shirt, pair of shorts, shoes, etc. It is important to have extra clothes just in case you decide to do something at the moment and you don’t have an outfit for it.