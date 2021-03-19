10 Stars With Unbelievable Hidden Talents

We’re familiar with the talents that made these stars famous. But what lesser-known tricks are they hiding up their sleeves? From Justin Bieber‘s mastery of the Rubik’s cube to Dr. Phil’s shocking dirt bike skills, let’s find out!

1. Justin Bieber, solving a Rubik’s cube

In 2010, the Canadian singer-songwriter shocked fans with his Rubik’s cube skills during an interview overseas. A baffled audience watches as Justin solves the complicated puzzle in just under 2 minutes.

2. Kendall Jenner, chirping like a bird

How dare people say the Kardashians have no talent!

3. Keira Knightley, “playing” her teeth

The British actress tells Jimmy her talent was inspired by a schoolmate who earned airtime for his rendition of “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head.” After obsessively practicing on the playground, Keira herself mastered the art of playing her teeth like an instrument.

4. Ariana Grande, crying like a baby

Pick your jaw up off the floor because we need to discuss this. How? Why?

5. Neil Patrick Harris, performing magic tricks

Who knew the How I Met Your Mother star had this one up his sleeve! Watch Neil Patrick Harris surprise Kristen Bell with a magic trick that’ll blow your mind. After swallowing the corner of a playing card, he miraculously reverses the damage with… his tongue? Still trying to figure this one out.

6. Margot Robbie, holding her breath for five minutes

In preparation for her role in Suicide Squad, the actress learned to hold her breath for five minutes! Her secret is under-water meditation, the same technique used by freedivers. She says it helps to lower her metabolic rate, preserving oxygen.

7. Mike Tyson, pigeon racing

Who would’ve thought! According to Animal Planet‘s website, he threw his first punch when a neighborhood bully killed one of his beloved pigeons.

“The first thing I ever loved in my life was a pigeon,” he said.” I don’t know why…I feel ridiculous trying to explain it. “Pigeons are a part of my life. It’s a constant with my sanity in a weird way; this is just what I do. If I’m lucky enough to die an old man, I’m going to have birds.”

8. Geena Davis, archery

A 1999 New York Times article said Davis was first attracted to archery while watching the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Justin Huish, the 21-year-old Californian who won two gold medals, inspired the actress to take up the sport herself. She soon became the 13th best archer in the United States and finished 24th of 300 women trying out for the 2000 Olympics.

9. Dr. Phil, “ripping dirt bike wheelies”

Dr. Phil explains what happened when James asked him to perform a few motocross tricks for a gag on the show. The late-night host is shocked to hear the behind-the-scenes accident that sent his guest to the ICU. Broken ribs aside, Dr. Phil’s dirt bike skills are pretty impressive.

10. Charlie Puth, perfect pitch

Ok, we might be bending the rules a little for this one, but Charlie’s interview with iHeart Radio is an absolute must-see. From the clink of a glass cup to the squeak of a rubber duck, watch the singer identify the pitch of each sound with remarkable accuracy.