Top 5 Best New Songs of 2021 (So Far)

2021 might be better than 2020. The keyword here is, “might”, because we still don’t know yet.

One good thing about 2021, is that there is a lot of great new music and songs being released.

Here are five of the best new songs of 2021, so far.

Listen!!! – Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ are one of the most underrated artists in music. Their electro, alternative, pop rock sound is so amazing, they write all their lyrics, and they are talented singers and musicians. And this song is the perfect example of their talent and sound. It’s a song that you would hear in a coming of age movie or at the end of an episode of your favorite TV show, in the best possible way.

Pretty Places – Aly & AJ

Yes, there is another Aly & AJ song on this list. They are an amazing duo, and “Pretty Places” is another incredible song. It’s slow, emotional, and beautiful. It’s a great song to listen to while driving, mainly because of the lyrics.

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

While this song was technically released in 2008, a new version was released this year. What makes this version different? Well, Taylor actually owns this version, as this is the first of her re-recordings of her old songs. While it might not sound too different from the first version, it’s still great, and you can support Taylor with this song.

Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo

We all saw this one coming. It wouldn’t be a best 2021 songs list without this smash hit. This not only was 2021’s first major song, it also broke several streaming records. Not bad for a debut song by Olivia Rodrigo. Plus, we are all getting wrapped up in a love triangle between three Disney actors because of this song.

We’re Good – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa doesn’t stop making music. More importantly, she doesn’t stop making amazing music. After her massive success with “Future Nostalgia” last year, she’s having no problems with following up, and is further cementing her status as pop music royalty.